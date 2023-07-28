An agency should be able to understand such cases at a national level and investigate them properly, the SC said. It added, "In national interest, we want Centre to identify a national specialised agency to deal with such cases."

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure with the Central government, describing it as "unfortunate" that there is still no legislation to regulate digital currencies or a dedicated expert agency to handle criminal cases involving cryptocurrencies.

The apex court directed the Centre to clarify whether it plans to establish a federal agency to investigate such matters. The court emphasised the need for a specialised agency capable of comprehending and thoroughly investigating cryptocurrency-related cases at a national level, stating that it is in the national interest to have such an agency in place.

The bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta questioned the quality of investigations carried out when police constables, who may not possess the necessary expertise, are handling such cases after being promoted to higher ranks.

The case before the Supreme Court involves a Delhi resident facing cryptocurrency fraud charges in multiple states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jharkhand. The accused has filed petitions seeking bail and proposing that all cases against them be entrusted to a central agency for investigation.

In a recent incident, the CBI arrested a Delhi resident who allegedly posed as a Canadian government official to deceive victims into transferring their assets to crypto wallets, which were then misappropriated with the help of accomplices. During a search operation, the CBI recovered Rs 1 crore in cash from the main accused's premises in North Delhi.

The CBI FIR alleged that the prime accused and an accomplice from West Delhi falsely represented themselves as Canadian government officials to cheat a Quebec-based individual in September 2022. The victims were coerced into depositing CAD 7006 (approximately Rs 4.35 lakh at current exchange rates) into a crypto wallet to avoid fraudulent charges related to their compromised social insurance number