  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Cryptocurrency

$STOPELON: All you need to know about this new meme cryptocurrency

Updated : May 28, 2021 22:25:34 IST

A new meme cryptocurrency $STOPELON has emerged this week to counter Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s manipulations of the crypto market.
$STOPELON already has a market cap of $24.9 million.
The new cryptocurrency is currently being traded on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain.
$STOPELON: All you need to know about this new meme cryptocurrency
Published : May 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indian Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,709 cr for March quarter

Indian Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,709 cr for March quarter

Dish TV looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue

Dish TV looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement