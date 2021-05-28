$STOPELON: All you need to know about this new meme cryptocurrency Updated : May 28, 2021 22:25:34 IST A new meme cryptocurrency $STOPELON has emerged this week to counter Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s manipulations of the crypto market. $STOPELON already has a market cap of $24.9 million. The new cryptocurrency is currently being traded on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Published : May 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply