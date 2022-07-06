Stocks vs cryptocurrencies: Understanding the main differences between the two asset classes

The stock market has been in existence for over a hundred years and despite their fair share of risk, they have always been considered a safe long-term bet with proven performance over time.

Cryptocurrencies are the new kid on the block and have attracted mixed investor sentiments. While some believe they can generate significant value in the long run, many are sceptical and refrain from dipping their toes into crypto waters.

This is mostly because cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and fluctuate every second. In comparison, stocks are relatively stable and take a while to mirror the ongoing market sentiment. Below is an illustration of the main differences between stocks and cryptocurrencies to help you get a better understanding of both asset classes.