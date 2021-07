A handwritten job application from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs dating back to 1973 is up for sale and bidders can buy either the original document or an NFT (Non-fungible token) version.

The bidding for the one-page document on stevejobsjobapplication.com will close at 3 am IST on July 29.

An NFT is a digital collectible and unique digital asset. Jobs’ application digital counterpart is minted on the Ethereum blockchain in 2021.

Jobs had written the application after he dropped out of Reed College three years before he co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak (1976). At the time, he had joined Atari as a technician and met Wozniak in 1974.

The application said he was keen on positions in electronics technology or as a design engineer. It also mentioned he had skills and experience in computers and calculators.

London-based entrepreneur Olly Joshi is organising the auction. The website says that it is selling the real copy of Jobs' application and the NFT to find out which one is assigned more value. This option helps the owner to make more money from one collectible while reserving the right to keep the other one.

The highest bid for the physical version was $32,000, while that for the NFT was around $1,036 as of July 23. The highest selling price registered earlier was $224,750 in March 2021.

The auctioneer intends to see if this physical vs digital auction will open a new market for decentralised collectibles or will there is a status-quo or stalemate or could both complement one another in the next 50 years of innovation.