Starting off strong: 5 cryptos that hit the ground running in 2023 and the reasons behind their rally

2023 seems to have started on a much brighter note, with most coins in the top 100 list by market capitalisation flashing green over the last three days. However, some coins have gotten off to a racing start, overshadowing the gains of other projects. Here's a look at five such coins that have hit the ground running in 2023 and the reasons behind their sudden price spikes.

There is no other way of putting it - 2022 was an absolute disaster for the crypto industry. Most coins finished the year deep in the red as several black swan events bombarded the digital assets space, which was already reeling from one of its worst bear runs ever.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has spiked nearly 40 percent since the end of 2022, jumping from $8.28 on Dec 30 to $11.84 at the time of writing. The rally has surprised most investors as SOL has been spiralling out of control ever since the FTX collapse. Toward the end of December 2022, SOL had lost 97 percent of its valuation, at par with collapsed tokens like FTT and LUNA.

However, SOL began to rally on the back of a standard Doji and an undervalued RSI late in December 2022. The coin then jumped to $11.16 on January 1 before crossing the $12 mark today. Experts believe the rally could be a result of upcoming developments, namely the launch of Solana’s smartphone and the introduction of Fire Dancer, a protocol update that will improve the efficiency of the blockchain.

Moreover, some positive words from Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin could also be stirring the pot for SOL. On December 30, Buterin took to Twitter to support the stuttering network. He said that Solana has “an earnest smart developer community” and “a bright future.” After facing tremendous headwinds from the FTX collapse, Buterin hopes that the SOL community “gets its fair chance to thrive.” These words seemed to encourage investors, especially since Solana was touted to be an Ethereum killer. As such, positive sentiments from Buterin himself was enough to send the price of SOL rallying.

LidoDAO (LDO)

Coming second on the list of best-performing crypto assets of 2023 is LidoDAO (LDO). The token is up almost 15 percent YTD, jumping from $0.94 on Jan 1 to $1.23 at the time of writing. The reason for this spike is perhaps quite simple. On January 2, LidoDAO recorded the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) amongst all DeFi protocols, including MakerDAO, which had held onto the number 1 spot for a while now.

As per data from DeFiLlama, the TVL in all DeFi protocols is over $39 billion, of which Lido holds around 15 percent, equating to nearly $6 billion. MakerDao and Ave have $5.94 billion and $3.74 billion in TVL respectively. News of LidoDAO taking the number 1 spot in terms of TVL caused its native token LDO to spike.

BitDAO (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) is another token that’s off to a racing start in 2023. BIT is up nearly 36 percent over the last 7 days, rallying from $0.28 on Dec 27 to $0.38 at the time of writing. BitDAO is an investment DAO that allows users to collectively manage and invest in cryptocurrency assets. Holders of BIT can use their tokens to vote on numerous platform decisions, including the firms that the DAO invests in, the partner projects that receive liquidity support, and the protocol updates that should be implemented.

One of the main reasons for BitDAO recent rally is a buyback mechanism announced by the platform in December 2022. As per the announcement, BitDAO would buy back $2 million worth of BIT tokens every day, for 50 days, starting from January 1. This adds up to 17 percent of the cryptocurrency’s current circulation supply. Such a reduction of BIT’s circulating supply could be driving its price spike.

Terra Classic (LUNC)

This is another surprising entry on the list of best-performing cryptocurrencies YTD. The original token of the defunct Terra ecosystem has rallied 11.50 percent since the start of 2023, going from $0.0001445 on January 1 to $0.0001678 at the time of writing. New proposals and an increase in the LUNC burn rate seem to be the reason behind the token’s recent price spike.

As per the Burn Tracker account on Twitter, the LUNC burn rate jumped 6,940 percent since the start of the New Year. This rapid decrease in the circulating supply could have an immediate impact on the price, causing LUNC to spike. Moreover, positive developments and proposals may have also added to LUNC’s price spike.

For instance, on December 26, the community approved Proposal 11111 to repeal Proposal 10983. After Proposal 10983 was passed, 50 percent of the 0.2 percent burn tax was sent to the community pool. Now, the approval of Proposal 11111 will effectively bring back the 10 percent remint for on-chain development. The next day, December 27, saw Proposal 11168 voted into implementation. It will allow Terra Classic core developers Edward Kim and Tobias “Zaradar” Anderson to build a “Joint L1 Task Force” that will oversee the maintenance and developments on the Terra Classic blockchain. Together, these developments could have spurred a price breakout for TerraClassic.

Fantom (FTM)

Last but not least is Fantom (FTM). At the time of writing, the Ethereum killer had registered a 7.29 percent increase this year, climbing from $0.197 on Dec 31 to $0.2148 on January 3. The reason behind the spike could be a newly laid out roadmap for the project, along with the inclusion of DeFi architect Andre Cronje as a board member for Fantom Foundation Ltd and Fantom Operations Ltd.

The roadmap introduces several planned updates for 2023. However, the most important one is perhaps the gas monetisation plan that will introduce a revenue-sharing module for decentralised apps (dApps) on the Fantom network. This will create a long-term sustainable income for strong dApps teams.

Following these developments, Fantom formed a falling wedge pattern, which is considered a bullish indicator. At the same time, Fantom’s RSI hovered around the neutral mark, setting the stage for a breakout. Additionally, Fantom’s moving average convergence/divergence (MACD), indicated that FTM’s selling activity was nearing its end. The New Year, which has been good for the crypto space so far, could have acted as a catalyst for Fantom, setting its price on the path to a rally.