Staking: Pools vs solo — Find out which one is better for you

Staking is one of the easiest ways to make money on your crypto holdings. You can earn between 5 to 20 percent yearly, which is more than a savings account, by simply storing your tokens with the underlying blockchain for a short period.

By staking, you lend a portion of your holdings to the blockchain, which it then uses for network development. In return, the blockchain will reward you with newly-minted coins. It's similar to locking away funds in a fixed deposit to earn interest over time.

Now, there are two ways to go staking — you can go solo if you have the required resources. Or you can join a staking pool, wherein you pool your resources to boost your chances of making money.

Let's see which route is a better option for you.

How does staking work?

You can only stake cryptocurrencies on blockchains that employ the proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms; these include Ethereum, Cardano, Tezos and a few others.

The Ethereum blockchain is transitioning from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Once this happens, mining will give way to validating. Users would be able to stake 32 ETH to qualify and operate as validator nodes.

A validator node is a device that is part of the Ethereum network and devotes its computing power toward the transaction validation process. Once a node qualifies as a validator, it is chosen randomly to verify transactions and create new blocks. In exchange, the validators will receive newly-minted Ether for every block of transactions they verify and add to the blockchain.

Now, the issue here is, not everyone has 32 ETH lying around, ready to commit to the blockchain. After all, 32 ETH translates to roughly $37,000 at today's rates, nearly Rs. 29 lakh! This is where a staking pool can be helpful.

What is a staking pool?

Staking pools allow individuals to combine resources to meet the minimum staking threshold. Many smaller investors can pool their contributions until the 32 ETH requirement is met. The staking pool also operates the validator node, providing the computing power to verify transactions and create new blocks on behalf of all the individual contributors.

However, the rewards are divided among all contributors in the staking pool. Moreover, staking pool operators also charge a fee for their services. This means that your staking rewards may get reduced as the rewards substantially.

Staking solo

With that said, going solo might be the best option if you have enough resources. You can keep all the rewards to yourself and do not have to pay fees to third-party service providers. It can also be beneficial if you are not a fan of staking pools, as they have become massive, more centralised entities.

However, going solo also comes with its drawbacks. For one, you need to keep your computer running at all times. If you are selected as a validator node and experience downtime due to power outages, your rewards or your staked crypto may be slashed as a penalty. On the other hand, if you keep your system online at all times, you must put up with substantial electricity bills.

Staking solo, with a twist

The largest ETH mining pool—Ethermine, has come up with an interesting twist to solo ETH staking. It is called the non-custodial staking pool and is being readied for Ethereum 2.0.

Unlike what its name suggests, it is not exactly a staking pool. It's more like a mining pool, where you need to have 32 ETH to enter but do not require all the hardware needed to validate transactions. Ethermine will act as the validator node and provide the computing power required for staking. It will also ensure that the computing power is available round the clock and that you do not have to worry about excessive power bills.

Moreover, since you do not have to contribute to an actual staking pool, the 32 ETH stays in your wallet — hence the non-custodial element. Of course, just like a staking pool, Ethermine will charge for its services; in this case, it is a 10 percent cut from your earnings.

Conclusion

If you do not have the minimum amount required to start staking on your own, then the only option is to join a staking pool. You will earn a little less than going solo, but it is better than no earnings. On the other hand, operating as a solo validator is an excellent option if you have the amount required to go staking. Alternatively, if you live in an area that experiences frequent power outages or has high energy tariffs, you could opt for hybrid pools like Ethermine.