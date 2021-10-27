Solana hits new peak, rallies 400% to hit $219

Solana (SOL) has had a spectacular run on the exchanges over the last few weeks, reaching an all-time high of $218.73 Monday (October 25). Although it has lost some ground since and is currently trading at $194, down 7 percent over the previous day high, SOL is still the most-traded coin on the exchange. At its all-time high, it was the world’s 5th largest coin with a market cap of $57 billion.

Dubbed as one of the Ethereum Killers, SOL was listed in the top 10 coins in early September. It has also jumped over 400 percent in a month to reach its all-time high of $214.96.

Today, Solana prides itself as the fastest Layer-1 blockchain network capable of 65,000 transactions. But it witnessed an outage lasting 17 hours in the latter part of September 2021. This outage featured SOL in the global headlines. The investors’ interest in Solana has been phenomenal.

For the past 3 weeks, Solana has continued its rally to breach the $200 barrier. Over the past two months, the altcoin has defied many bear trends, with several institutional investors showing more interest. It’s currently at the 6th position, trading at $205, with a market cap of $62 billion. If SOL continues with its forward momentum, its value can eclipse Cardano (ADA) and Tether.

What’s fuelling Solana’s explosive growth?

One of the main factors that led to Solana’s spectacular performance this month is a spike in investors’ interest in Ethereum’s competitor platforms with smart contract, Defi, and NFT offerings.

Over the last few months, institutional interest in Solana has increased, contributing to the spike in investor interest. On its part, Solana forged new contracts with Hacken Foundation and Gate.io.

Osprey Funds and Grayscale are racing to win Solana for inclusion in their respective bouquet of products. Osprey Funds has already registered Osprey Solana Trust with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, SOL’s dramatic rise also contributed to the launch of NFT Degenerate Ape Academy built on Solana blockchain on August 15. A collection of 10,000 unique cartoon apes’ pictures were sold out in just 8 minutes, involving 96,000 SOL or $5.9 million.

Solana (SOL) has dominated the market throughout August and saw its prices tripling during the month. By the end of the month, it had crossed the $100 mark, beginning from $36, and became the eighth-largest coin by market cap, leaving behind USD Coin and Polkadot. The alternative coin has increased by over 3200 percent since August last year.

Solana’s Defi projects have crossed $3 billion this month, another milestone that shows its promise and ability to give competition to Ethereum, which hosts the maximum number of Defi and NFT projects.