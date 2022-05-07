Social Tokens Vs Governance Tokens Vs Payment Tokens

Before we look into social, governance and payment tokens, let’s first understand the difference between a crypto coin and a token.

Most times, these two terms are used interchangeably. However, these are two distinct concepts with several differences between them.

Coins are the native currency of a blockchain. In comparison, tokens are the native currency of a decentralized app or DeFi project. As such, coins have their own blockchain, while tokens do not.

Moreover, coins generally have only one use – to act as a store of value and enable transactions. On the other hand, Tokens can be used for several different purposes and have several types as well, such as social, governance, and payment tokens.

Social Tokens

Social media companies use these tokens to monetize engagement on the platform. They can be used to reward content creators and their fans for publishing and sharing content, respectively. This incentivises network participation.

Governance tokens

Governance tokens create a blockchain-based voting system where members who hold the token get a say on the future of a decentralized protocol. The more number tokens a member has, the more say they have in the community-based voting system.

Payment token

These tokens are essentially cryptocurrency in their purest form. They are used for buying and selling goods and services on digital platforms without any intermediaries.