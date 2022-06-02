Smart Contracts: What are they and how do they work?

Smart contracts were first introduced on the Ethereum blockchain. They are self-executing lines of code that perform tasks otherwise carried out by banks or middlemen in a transaction. By allowing the blockchain to manage transactions for you, you save the money that you would otherwise pay to these third parties to successfully carry out a transaction.

Every blockchain processes transactions with the assistance of thousands of computers spread worldwide, called nodes. Nodes are responsible for picking up transactions and thoroughly scrutinising them before adding them to the public ledger, i.e., the blockchain.

Smart contracts are vetted by multiple nodes, thus adding trust and transparency in an ungoverned ecosystem. All nodes communicate with one another to ensure that the transaction details match and that transactors uphold their end of the agreement.

This is a partnered post.