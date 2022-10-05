Sleep-to-earn | Get rewarded in cryptocurrency for a good night's sleep: Here's how it works

By CNBCTV18.com

We've previously written about move-to-earn platforms, where walking and running can pay you in crypto. But, just working out is not enough to complete the entire cycle of health. You also need a good amount of rest. So, why not have a platform that rewards you for the quality of your sleep? In this article, you will learn about sleep-to-earn, how they work, and some of the popular platforms out there.

How does sleep-to-earn (S2E) work?

To begin, you will have to download an S2E app and install it on your phone. After providing some information and completing a quick sign-up process, you will be asked to provide certain permissions to the app.

These apps use your phone's hardware to track your resting periods and body movement to analyse the quality of your sleep. You no longer need to deal with those pesky wearables all night long to track your resting patterns; your smartphone can do that just as well, as long as it is close to where you sleep.

Advantages of sleep-to-earn

Insomnia and Netflix-induced sleep deprivation are everyday troubles of millennials and GenZ today. Some people go days without a good night's sleep. However, sooner or later, such a lifestyle tends to catch up to you, and its effects become more and more apparent. It is a problem among schoolgoers, university students and working professionals alike.

A sleep-to-earn platform incentivises people not just to sleep more but also to sleep better. The tokens you receive as a reward can be sold for cash, exchanged for another crypto or staked to earn more coins.

Popular sleep-to-earn platforms

Let's look at some of the popular sleep-to-earn platforms out there today and how they're helping solve insomnia on the planet.

1. MetaGym

MetaGym is a complete health and rewards ecosystem. It combines the move-to-earn with sleep-to-earn modules and rewards users with 100 $MGCN tokens for a healthily lived day. You can track your earnings, share your progress with friends, and exchange the $MGCN for a stablecoin like USDC if needed.

2. Sleep Future

This platform touts itself as the first blockchain-based wellness app with a sleep-to-earn feature. It has a smooth and easy-to-understand user interface and allows users to rack up points for a good night's sleep.

The app provides a sleep score every morning based on the quality of rest from the previous night, and you are rewarded accordingly. Rewards are paid out in SLEEPEE, which can be used to purchase products and services from the in-app store or redeem discounts on other brands.

Conclusion

Sleep to earn is a trend that comes in handy in two different aspects - first, it encourages people to get restful sleep and keep up with their health. Second, it also encourages increased blockchain adoption.