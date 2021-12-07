0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sizzling cryptocurrencies: Top 6 market cap gainers in a year

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Biggest cryptocurrency gainers: As cryptocurrencies continue to become popular by the day, here's a look at top market cap gainers in a year

Sizzling cryptocurrencies: Top 6 market cap gainers in a year
Cryptocurrencies have remained the talk of the town all through 2021, be it for the manifold returns that made people millionaires, the Shanghai investor who lost his life savings of $28,000 in Squid Game crypto scam, El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, the mystery around Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto or the debate on crypto regulations, especially in China and India.
In other words, the uncertainty aside, cryptocurrencies have continued to become popular by the day. Here's a look at top six market cap gainers this year.
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
Tags
Next Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 800 points, Nifty near 17,150; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank up 4%

next story