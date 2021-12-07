Sizzling cryptocurrencies: Top 6 market cap gainers in a year

Cryptocurrencies have remained the talk of the town all through 2021, be it for the manifold returns that made people millionaires, the Shanghai investor who lost his life savings of $28,000 in Squid Game crypto scam, El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, the mystery around Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto or the debate on crypto regulations, especially in China and India.

In other words, the uncertainty aside, cryptocurrencies have continued to become popular by the day. Here's a look at top six market cap gainers this year.