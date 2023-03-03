Silvergate tumbles, taking the crypto market along with it — Here’s what happened

After a disastrous 2022, the crypto market has finally regained some sense of normalcy. Most coins have registered double- and triple-digit gains since the start of the year, with many projects even touching their all-time highs in 2023.

After a disastrous 2022, the crypto market has finally regained some sense of normalcy. Most coins have registered double- and triple-digit gains since the start of the year, with many projects even touching their all-time highs in 2023. However, another FTX-like event seems to be brewing, and it has already sent jitters through the cryptoverse.

This time it is the crypto-focused bank, Silvergate, that’s tumbling and it has already pushed most coins into the red over the last 24 hours. But what is Silvergate and why is it on the decline? Tag along to find out.

What is Silvergate and why is it tumbling?

Founded in 1988, Silvergate started its journey as a small savings and loan association in Southern California. For most of its 30 years in service, it operated with just three branches, offering finance for real estate deals, with less than $1 billion worth of assets under its control.

However, in 2013, Silvergate’s CEO, Alan Lane, began investing in Bitcoin and that’s when the bank started serving crypto clients. Since then, it has become the preferred banking partner for the most renowned crypto-related firms in the world. In fact, until a few days ago, Silvergate counted Coinbase, Paxos, Galaxy Digital, and several crypto heavyweights as its clients.

Unfortunately, Silvergate has been on a steady decline ever since November 2022. To begin with, the FTX collapse took a considerable toll on the bank. It suffered from mass withdrawals owing to the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding the crypto market at the time. As such, the bank reported net losses of nearly $950 million in 2022. This is in stark contrast to its net income of $75.5 million in 2021.

A couple of months later in Jan, Silvergate laid off 40 percent of its staff. The announcement sent the bank’s stock (SI) tumbling by 40 percent, going from $21 on Jan 4, before the announcement, to $11 on Jan 6. Troubles continued in Feb when the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a probe into Silvergate’s involvement in the FTX collapse. This announcement caused Silvergate’s shares to plummet once again. After just having recovered from Jan’s dip, SI nosedived 30 percent following the DOJ’s probe, slipping from $20.97 on Feb 2, to $14 a few days later. However, the recent developments seem to have pushed the bank beyond the point of return.

On March 1, Silvergate delayed submitting its annual 10-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to its filing, “a number of circumstances” have resulted in the sale of “additional investment securities beyond what was previously anticipated.” As a result, the bank has been forced to re-evaluate “the impact that these subsequent events on its ability to continue as a going concern.”

Additionally, the bank also cited ongoing inquiries from lawmakers, regulatory investigations, and private litigations as potential risks for the business going forward. These have sent alarm bells ringing across the cryptoverse.

The fallout of Silvergate’s woes

Following this development, JP Morgan and several other market analysts downgraded Silvergate shares. This caused a massive sell-off and Silvergate’s stock began to drop once again. SI fell from $13.53 on March 1 to $5.72 at the time of writing. As a protective measure, several of its clients began to sever ties with the bank and move their funds to its counterparts.

For instance, on March 2, Coinbase announced that it would no longer accept payment through Silvergate. Since then, numerous other crypto firms have followed suit, suspending business with the beleaguered bank. Some of these firms include crypto bigwigs such as the Paxos Trust Co., Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com, Circle, Gemini Trust, LedgerX, etc.

The effect on crypto markets

Events around Silvergate have already sparked FUD amongst crypto investors and traders. As such, most cryptocurrencies founds themselves in the red over the last 24 hours. The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, lost 4.55 percent of its value over the last day, dropping from $23,274 on March 2, all the way to 22,398 at the time of writing. Ethereum has also recorded similar losses, dropping 4.75 percent over the last 24 hours.

In fact, most of the coins in the top 100 list are in the red over the last day, with several even recording double-digit losses. As such, the global crypto market cap had also cliff-dropped more than 4.5 percent at the time of writing.

Conclusion