Silicon Valley Bank failure hits crypto markets, but most coins on the mend a day later

The crypto market is currently dealing with a banking crisis. It all started on March 2, when Silvergate Bank missed its 10K filing with the SEC and raised concerns over its “ability to continue as a going concern.” The crypto-friendly bank eventually shuttered operations on March 9.

A couple of days later, on March 11, financial markets were dealt another hefty blow. The sixteenth-largest bank in the U.S. - Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) – was shut down by regulators and its assets were seized. As if this wasn’t enough, the banking sector then saw its third victim, when Signature Bank was shuttered by officials on March 12.

These events have been devastating for financial markets. However, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, in particular, has investors and traders worried. It is being touted as the second-largest collapse in banking history after the failure of Washington Mutual in 2008. As such, the development has sent shockwaves throughout the financial industry, with significant ripples being felt within the cryptoverse as well.

What happened to the Silicon Valley Bank?

SVB’s troubles began after rumours started doing the rounds that the bank had failed to raise sufficient capital to cover its obligations and was seeking a bail out acquisition. This resulted in a bank run that saw more than $42 billion in withdrawals leave SVB by Thursday, March 9. The next day, the Nasdaq put a halt to the trade of SVIB shares. Eventually, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seized all of SVB’s assets and put the bank into receivership. Finally, all of the bank’s assets were transferred to the Deposit Insurance Bank of Santa Clara.

Several crypto firms confirm exposure to SVB

As one of the most prominent lenders to tech start-ups, the fallout from SVB’s failure is expected to have a sizeable impact on the cryptoverse. Over the last couple of days alone, several of the biggest crypto firms have come out and declared their exposure to the downed banking giant. Some of these names include Ripple, Avalanche, Yuga Labs, BlockFi and Circle, among others.

One of the first to declare exposure to SVB was Ripple. “Ripple had some exposure to SVB – it was a banking partner and held some of our cash balance. Fortunately, we expect NO disruption to our day-to-day business, and already held a majority of our USD w/ a broader network of bank partners,” said CEO and co-found of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, in a March 13 tweet.

The now-bankrupt crypto lender, BlockFi, is also said to have considerable exposure to the Silicon Valley Bank. In some of the firm’s bankruptcy documents filed on Friday (March 10), BlockFi revealed that it had $227 million in funds held at SVB. Similarly, Ethereum-killer Avalanche also disclosed its exposure to SVB, stating that it had more than $1.6 million tied to the beleaguered bank.

The banking crisis causes crypto prices to drop and stablecoins to de-peg

The Silvergate and SVB developments had a massive impact on crypto prices. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell more than 12 percent in little over a week. BTC nosedived from $23,476 on March 3 to $20,595 on March 12. Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies within the top 100 list followed suit, losing significant value as the events surrounding Silvergate and SVB played out.

However, more worrisome was the de-pegging of several stablecoins after the failure of SVB. In its latest financial audit from Jan 31, Circle disclosed that it held $8.6 billion of its reserves at several different financial institutions, two of which were Silvergate and SVB. For the unacquainted, Circle is the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC.

Following the collapse of the SVB, Circle shed further light on its exposure to the beleaguered bank. “Following the confirmation at the end of today that the wires initiated on Thursday to remove balances were not yet processed, $3.3 billion of the ~$40 billion of USDC reserves remain at SVB,” said Circle in a March 11 tweet.

This level of exposure to SVB led to massive fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) as USDC holders rushed to trade in their stablecoin holdings for fiat currency. As a result, the USDC lost its $1 valuation, dropping to $0.88 on March 11, according to data from CoinMarketCap. This caused a chain reaction of sorts, with several other stablecoins also losing their peg with the US dollar.

The worst affected was DAI, a stablecoin issued by MakerDAO. The token de-pegged from the U.S. dollar and lost more than 7 percent of its value. As a result, DAI was changing hands at $0.89 on March 11.

DAI has a circulating supply of more than $6.4 billion, which is overcollateralized by $8.6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, as per an article by CoinTelegraph. A major chunk of this collateral (upwards of 50 percent to be precise) was held in USDC. As such, USDC’s troubles with SVB had a cascading effect on DAI.

Besides DAI, USD Digital (USDD) and FRAX also de-pegged from their $1 valuations thanks to the FUD surrounding SVB. USDD, which is a stablecoin issued by Tron, fell to $0.92. On the other hand, fractional stablecoin FRAX fell to $0.88.

Cryptos bounce back following this announcement from regulators

Fortunately, crypto prices have bounced back over the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $22,465 after registering a 9 percent gain over the last 24 hours. Similarly, ETH was changing hands at $1,604 per unit, jumping 8.50 percent since the same time yesterday. In fact, most coins in the top 100 list are in the green over the last 24 hours and some have even registered double-digit gains. Even the stablecoins mentioned earlier have majorly recovered from their de-pegs. USDC, DAI, USDD and FRAX are currently trading at $0.9909, $0.9914, $0.9929, and $0.9896, respectively.

This turnaround can be attributed to a joint statement from financial regulators, including the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and the FDIC. Together, these major U.S. financial bodies reassured SVB and Signature bank depositors that they would receive access to their funds starting March 13. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer,” the financial regulators said in a joint statement. The statement also highlighted a similar risk exception for depositors of Signature Bank.

Conclusion

The recent failures of Silvergate and Signature raised doubts over the abilities of crypto-friendly banks. But the collapse of SVB shows that even traditional financial institutes come with their risks. Fortunately, with financial regulators looking to safeguard investor interests, the aftermath of this banking crisis has been limited for now. However, we will have to wait and watch how the contagion effects pan out over the long run.