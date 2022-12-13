Signs of distress at Binance: All you need to know

Binance took to Twitter to reassure users, saying that the exploit was "not an attack" against the company. Be that as it may, it is the second exploit on the Binance ecosystem in the last two months and a worrying sign for CZ.

The crypto market is passing through one of its worst phases in history. The war in Ukraine, record high inflation, the Terra and FTX meltdowns, numerous bankruptcies and thousands of job cuts; this year has seen it all.

And just when you think it can't get any worse, several concerns around Binance have begun to pour in. As the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance holds a position of significant importance in the crypto industry. As such, worrying developments around the Binance ecosystem could have massive implications for the rest of the industry.

But what are these worrying developments, and what do they mean for the future of the exchange? Tag along to find out.

Rumours of a possible hack led Binance to pause withdrawals

Previously in October, hackers stole almost $570 million from the Binance Smart Chain. The exchange has been investigating the matter and is trying to find the attackers' identity. Only a couple of months later, on December 2, CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that BNB might have been attacked again. This time the target was web3 operator, Ankr.

Initial analysis revealed that the developer's private key might have been hacked, and the attacker was able to exploit a bug in the smart contract to mint unlimited aBNBc tokens.

For the unacquainted, aBNBc is like the staked version of BNB. Users can stake their BNB on Ankr and receive aBNBc in return. It is estimated that the hackers minted around 60 trillion aBNBc tokens, many of which they swapped in exchange for USDC tokens before transferring them from the Binance Smart Chain to Ethereum.

In all, Ankr confirmed that the hackers stole around $5 million in the equivalent of BNB tokens, the native crypto of Binance. The price of Ankr tanked by 99.5 percent following the announcement. Fortunately, Binance briefly paused withdrawals and was able to freeze the $3 million moved to the exchange by the malicious party.

Binance took to Twitter to reassure users, saying that the exploit was "not an attack" against the company. Be that as it may, it is the second exploit on the Binance ecosystem in the last two months and a worrying sign for CZ.

The US Justice Department is wondering whether to act against Binance

To make matters worse, prosecutors in the US Department of Justice are wondering whether it would be a suitable time to move against Binance. The prosecutors have been leading a criminal investigation based on a lawsuit filed in 2018.

The charges focus on Binance's compliance with the anti-money laundering policies in the US. Some of the prosecutors in the case believe that they have amassed enough intelligence and evidence to take an aggressive stance against CEO Changpeng Zhao and a few other company executives. The timing could not have been worse, with the crypto market already wrecked from a cumbersome year.

The charges hurled at Binance deal with criminal sanctions violations, unlicensed money transmission, and money laundering conspiracy. For the prosecutors to take effective action against Binance, approval with signatures will be required from three different organizations, including the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS), the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle.

According to reports from Reuters, Binance may not have been keeping the best anti-money laundering controls and may have even processed more than $10 billion for companies and individuals sanctioned by the US

Binance controls most of the trading volume in the crypto industry. The company's position was further strengthened when its rival, FTX, collapsed into a shocking meltdown the previous month. However, a criminal proceeding at this point would be highly detrimental to the company. Binance could eventually lose its grasp on the market if the officials decide to thwart their operations.

'Red Flags' in Binance's Proof of Reserves

After FTX came crashing down, Binance and several other crypto exchanges rushed to provide what they call a proof-of-Reserves (PoR). It is primarily an audit report that reassures users that their assets are completely safe and backed 1:1 on the platform. This was seen as an essential step after FTX mishandled the users' funds resulting in billions of dollars’ worth of losses.

Binance was the first to come out with proof of solvency regarding their BTC holdings. However, according to a former FASB member and investment manager, the audit gives little confidence. The audit firm Mazars provided only a breakdown of Bitcoin and Wrapped Bitcoin Binance held as of November 23. The report stated that the exchange was short 21,860 BTC since Binance had 575,742 BTC in assets compared to 597,602 BTC in liabilities.

The figures point out that only 97 percent of BTC in Binance is collateralized. In their defence, Binance has argued that the remaining three percent makes up for the loans the company has extended to its customers in the form of BTC.

Kraken co-founder and CEO, Jesse Powell stated that he thinks it is a potential red flag since the exchange was more focused on proving collaterals and not their reserves. He also mentioned that this was the same trick that FTX used to display their solvency.

Another vocal crypto critic, John Reed Stark, who was also the former chief of the SEC Office of Internet Enforcement, stated that the report given by Binance did not speak of assurance in their conclusion, nor did they vouch for the numbers or provide an opinion, all of which to him, constitutes a potential red flag.

Conclusion