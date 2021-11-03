Should you buy cryptocurrency this festive season?

It’s been a tradition to buy valuables such as jewellery during the festive season. However, this Diwali, many have turned to invest in cryptocurrency. Additionally, several crypto exchanges offer special discounts this festive season to make investing in crypto a more rewarding affair. One such crypto exchange is WazirX - India’s Most Trusted Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Exchange.

The exchange offers a ‘Shagun’ to the first 10,000 investors who sign up under this offer from October 26 to December 1, 2021. The coupons will be valid only after the completion of the signup process. You can avail of these coupons on the app and website of WazirX and can be redeemed only once. Click here to know more about the terms and conditions before using the coupon.

Once you register, you can also avail the 0 percent trading fees offer during Mahurat Trading hours:

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6 pm — 7 pm IST

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 6 pm — 7 pm IST

Thursday, 4th November 2021, 6 pm — 11:59 pm IST

The special days of Diwali hold immense significance for the business and trading communities. A grand ceremony of worshipping Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth, is hosted in every household. All the valuables are offered to the Goddess to sanctify them and bless the house with more wealth.

WazirX, with the festive offers, has not only paved a new avenue to venture but also opened doors to several cryptocurrencies to invest in, such as Bitcoin, Ether, WRX, and so on!

There are several reasons to consider investing in the crypto; here are some of them:

Hedge against inflation:

In recent years, digital coins such as Bitcoin, Ether, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Solana, WRX and many more have given higher returns than most other investment options, including gold.

Control of your assets:

The quintessentially decentralized nature of crypto trading allows you to control, own and store your assets without third party involvement. This also gives you the liberty to avail maximum profits from the prevailing exchange rates.

Transparency in trading:

One of the features of the crypto market that has made trading here so popular is the absolute transparency it offers. The technology is publicly verifiable.

The Bitcoin vs Gold Debate:

Given this, should you buy Bitcoin this festive season? The debate over Gold vs Bitcoin has been going on for quite some time now. And is drawing more in favour of bitcoin. Beginning this year, gold-linked ETFs have seen outflows to the tune of USD 40 billion, and most of this money has flown into crypto assets. Over the last year, bitcoin appreciated about 400 percent compared to gold’s 31 percent.

With that said, if your decision is bending towards crypto investment, then WazirX presents you with the perfect opportunity to take your first step into the crypto world.