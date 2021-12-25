Shitcoins: What are these crypto coins and should you invest in them?

The term ‘shitcoin’ is an umbrella covering all the spin-offs of failing or already failed cryptocurrencies. Usually devoid of any identifiable purpose, these currencies have no basis for existence and lack fundamentals to back them. Since their purpose is undefined, unlike Ether and Bitcoin, these coins have no longevity associated with them.
The most famous example is Dogecoin. Dogecoin was ‘forked’ from Litecoin in 2013, or conceptualised as a fun currency. It was created as a meme coin and had its appeal restricted to the Shiba Inu dog breed featured on its logo.
What gives shitcoins value?
Shitcoins derive value solely from existence. Upon launch, the speculation surrounding their creation results in an influx of investors who pump in money. Mass purchasing drives the price of these coins exponentially higher in a brief period.
Once these investors cash out to make short-term gains, their price nosedives as quickly as it had risen. Once all immediate gains have been realised, the price of shitcoins remains at the same level without showing much movement. This pump-and-dump trend often leaves unsuspecting novice investors with a load of worthless shitcoins.
For instance, Dogecoin draws its value from the tweets of the wealthiest person on the planet, Elon Musk. Without his backing and publicly shared opinions, the coin’s value would not be based on anything. Moreover, the CEO of Tesla has also announced that the company will accept payments in Dogecoin on a payment-trial basis.
How can investors identify shitcoins?
Shitcoins exhibit several prominent red flags despite the developers’ attempts to conceal them. Here’s what one should be on the lookout for:
What should you check before investing in a cryptocurrency?
As a reference, investors should go through the whitepapers of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Polygon.
What are the biggest shitcoins in existence today? (per CoinMarketCap Data on December 21)
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
EXPLAINERS
