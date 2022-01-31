Shiba Inu meme coin creators working on 'Shiberse' metaverse

The keen interest of many big businesses in the metaverse is slowly leading crypto coin and blockchain creators to divert their resources toward the creation of their own metaverse platforms. The creators of the popular meme coin Shiba Inu, for instance, have announced plans for a metaverse.

The developers gave enthusiasts a sneak peek into their metaverse by posting an image of their virtual universe which they are calling the 'Shiberse'. The image contained the titular face of the meme coin, a Shiba Inu dog, in a graphically rendered forest environment.

Metaverse is a virtual world where users can interact, shop for clothes or land, participate in events and do many other real-world things via their virtual avatars.

This gives us a glimpse of what the metaverse world will look like when people engage with it. The foliage and the trees in the images are remarkably well detailed for a metaverse project, almost like a AAA videogame made by Ubisoft or Sony.

The announcement received a positive reception from the Shiba Inu community, with many hoping that this announcement can change the fortune of the meme coin, which is facing a market downturn right now. Shiba Inu is starting to rebound with the broader crypto market. It was up by 9 percent at $0.00002105, an uptick for the first time in three days.

Shiba Inu developers first unveiled the plans for the Shiberse back in November in a blogpost along with various other projects. The development team touted the Shiberse to be an immersive experience for users with state-of-the-art graphics.

In the November blog post, developer Shytoshi Kusama wrote, "I believe for a 'metaverse' to be more than a bent infinity symbol, and a way to extract your data, it must provide real value to users and to do so requires a certain foundation that is built prior to the release of the technology."

The development team is also working on a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) they announced at the beginning of January that will give Shiba Inu coin holders the ability to vote on various Shiba Inu projects and a method for distributing awards that will be known as $BONE. The direction that the Shiba Inu teams want to go for their projects is the one that provides real value to users.

The metaverse is slowly seeping into various businesses. Retail giant Walmart reportedly recently filed several patents related to metaverse and adjacent metaverse technologies. Nike has already teamed up with Roblox, an online game platform, to make a virtual world known as Nikeland. Many other brands have also announced direct or indirect plans in the metaverse.