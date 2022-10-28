Explained: Shiba Eternity and how it works

By CNBCTV18.com

Shiba Inu has come a long way since its inception in August 2020. From a little-known meme coin, SHIBA has quickly risen to become the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market share, with a market capitalisation of over $6 billion. However, despite the headway it has made in such a short period, Shiba Inu is often criticised for its lack of utility.

Keeping this in mind, the project’s developers have been working hard to add more depth to the SHIBA ecosystem. This has given rise to several parallel projects, including the Shiboshis NFT project, the ShibaSwap decentralised exchange, the BONE governance token and much more. The latest addition to the Shiba Inu family is Shiba Eternity, a collectable card game launched earlier this month. Tag along as we tell you more about Shiba Eternity, what it is and how it works.

What is Shiba Eternity?

Shiba Eternity is a free mobile card fighting game launched on October 6, 2022. Developed by Melbourne-based PlaySide Studios, the game boasts a Japanese martial arts theme that is very much inspired by the Shiba Inu ecosystem. In the game, players have a virtual canine — known as a Shiboshi — that they must protect from other players. The game is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and has ranked among the top apps on both platforms.

The launch mission

As mentioned earlier, Shiba Eternity was launched on October 6 amid much fanfare. The launch date was officially named “download day” in a bid to make it the most downloaded game on Android and iOS during that period. The campaign was a success as the game managed to top the charts for card games on the app store.

How does the game work?

Shiba Eternity is a relatively simple yet extensive game. It has 10,000 Shiboshi heroes, 500 collectable cards, 32 passive powers and six core traits. Playing the game is easy; all you have to do is protect your Shiboshi from other players. You can do this by using the various cards you collect along the way.

These cards can be of two types, fighter cards or weapon cards. The weapon cards contain different kinds of attacks, whereas the fighter cards contain characters with unique abilities that can be used to fight on behalf of your Shiboshi. You can arrange them in a certain way to create a combo attack and inflict maximum damage.

You can also unlock various dormant traits of your Shiboshi that can unleash a set of powers. Each Shiboshi can also be trained and transformed throughout the game to access cards with different playing abilities and styles.

However, when you start the game, you only have a basic set of starter cards and no skills or abilities. You will be trained by a sensei named Ryoshi, who will help you through the initial tasks. This will help you get accustomed to the gameplay and mechanics of Shiba Eternity.

Each Shiboshi has six core traits that must be unlocked through the game. This can be done when your Shiboshi comes in contact with “Pure FOMO”, which allows you to transform your pet and unlock a new set of powers. You can also train your Shiboshi in different martial arts, such as Chewjitsu. All these upgrades allow players to build strong and unique pets. Once the pet has enough experience, it will be ready to battle the sensei himself, Ryoshi.

Tokenomics

Currently, Shiba Eternity uses Kibbles as its in-game currency. Users can also purchase in-game items, such as card bundles and XP boosts that start at $2. The funds collected from these sales will be used to buy back and burn SHIB tokens. But that’s as far as it goes with SHIB. Currently, the meme coin cannot be used in any part of the gameplay. However, there has been some speculation that, in the future, Shiba Eternity could become a P2E game, with SHIB as its main currency. However, there is no official update on this matter yet.

Conclusion

As of now, there is no connection between Shiba Eternity and SHIB or the Shiboshis NFT project. As such, most people see the game as a marketing strategy by the Shiba Inu team to bring more users to the Shiba ecosystems or draw attention away from the promised launch of the layer-2 solution, Shibarium. Whatever it is, the game has found quite the fan base, with over 100,000 downloads on Android alone.