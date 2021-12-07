Self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin creator, to pay $100 million in suit

Craig Wright—the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, the Bitcoin creator—will pay $100 million in a lawsuit to the family of his business partner, who is said to have helped him create Bitcoin . The Miami court has ruled in favour of Wright, who is an Australian computer scientist. But Wright has to pay compensatory damages. This victory has saved him from paying billions of dollars in Bitcoin to the now-deceased Dave Kleiman, Wright’s business partner, and computer forensics expert.

In 2016, Wright had claimed he invented Bitcoin under the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto.’ Vel Freedman, the attorney representing the Kleiman Estate, had claimed Kleiman helped create Bitcoin.

The prosecution hoped to win half of the 1.1 million Bitcoin mined and held by Satoshi, a cache currently worth around USD 54 billion. The Kleiman Estate also claimed rights to some of the intellectual property behind early blockchain technology.

However, the federal jury in West Palm Beach sided with Wright and declined to award any Bitcoin to Kleiman Estate. The court ordered Wright to pay USD 100 million in compensatory damages over a breach in intellectual property rights related to a joint venture between Wright and Kleiman known as “W&K Info Defense Research LLC.” The compensation money will not directly go to the Kleiman Estate but to W&K Info Defense Research LLC.

Soon after the court’s verdict on Monday, Wright tweeted a video saying, “This has been a remarkably good outcome, and I feel completely vindicated.”

Meanwhile, counsel for W&K said, “We are immensely gratified that our client, W&K Information Defense Research LLC, has won $100,000,000 reflecting that Craig Wright wrongfully took bitcoin-related assets from W&K.”

The ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ story

According to Wright, in 2008, after the Lehman Brothers crisis, he decided to launch a cash system outside the government’s reach. Under the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto,’ he published a nine-page white paper detailing a vision for Bitcoin. Later, he released software that allowed people to mine cryptocurrency and earn a reward of 50 Bitcoin.

Back then, the mining process could be done at a home PC. Through this process, Nakamoto created new tokens, and transactions of existing digital coins were verified. The modus operandi of Bitcoin is still the same with just two stark differences – mining has become an intensive process and needs specialised equipment, and miners are rewarded with 6.25 bitcoins.

In 2011, Nakamoto abruptly left the project. He emailed a fellow developer to say that he had “moved on to other things.” Till then, Nakamoto had mined as many as 1.1 million Bitcoin. If Wright had lost the case, he would have to pay half of the current cost of 1.1 million Bitcoin. The current cost of 1 Bitcoin is $51,000, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Even as the court has ruled in favour of Wright, crypto experts remain sceptical, pointing out Wright has not moved any of the early Bitcoin presumed to have been mined by Nakamoto.