Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin holding: Here’s how much it is worth now

The real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, continues to remain a mystery. However, what is known is how many bitcoins were mined by the person/persons and how much those coins will be worth now considering the meteoric rise in prices of the legacy coin.

According to a report by Whale Alert, the world’s most prominent blockchain tracking and analytics provider, Satoshi had mined 1,125,150 tokens up to block 54,316 in the chain, making the person/persons the most productive miner in the world.

At the time, Bitcoin did not hold much value. But now, each Bitcoin is priced at over $56,000. This makes Bitcoins owned by Satoshi worth over $56 billion.

Satoshi Nakamoto had become the 15th wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of around $73 billion, considering crypto holdings in the region of 750,000 to 1.1 million BTC, according to a November 15 article by the Independent. Bitcoin prices had shot up to nearly $70k.

There is, however, no evidence suggesting Satoshi has moved these Bitcoin holdings.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

In an anonymously released statement in 2011, Satoshi bid farewell to the crypto space and hinted at exploring other things. While many people have claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto , including Craig Wright, Jörg Molt, Bilal Khalid and Debo Guidos, no one has been able to prove that they hold the private keys to any of Satoshi’s blockchain addresses.

While Craig Steven Wright, a computer science specialist, has claimed to be the inventor of Bitcoin and the person behind the name Satoshi Nakamoto since 2015, most of the investor community remains unconvinced, an article in Coindesk pointed out. Wright has been unable to prove that he has control over the Bitcoin keys or addresses associated with Satoshi Nakamoto. The potential ownership of those coins is at the centre of a civil suit against Wright.

The trial pits Wright against the estate of his now-deceased friend Dave Kleiman. Kleiman’s surviving brother Ira claimed that Dave helped Wright invent and mine Bitcoin and that the two men had a business partnership and thus the estate is entitled to a portion of the Bitcoin and intellectual property that allegedly resulted from that partnership, as per the Coindesk article.

However, while it remains to be seen who the real Satoshi is, the crypto pioneer’s BTC holdings have risen multifold since they were last touched.