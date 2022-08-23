Here is why Samsung has taken the cryptosphere jump joining the likes of BlackRock, Alphabet

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Under the new leadership of President Yoon Seok-Yeol, the South Korean government is also developing legislation to provide the nascent crypto industry with a clear regulatory framework. This legislative framework is called the Virtual Currency Business Rights Act, and several major securities firms in the country are awaiting its approval.

Seven of the top financial services firms in South Korea plan to roll out crypto exchange platforms by the first half of 2023, as per a report by a local newspaper, NewsPim. Among these large organisations is Samsung Securities, the financial arm of the Samsung Group and Mirae Asset Securities, the largest investment banking firm by market cap in South Korea.

According to the report, Samsung Securities is laying the groundwork to provide South Korean users with a trading platform that will deal in cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and possibly even tokenised securities. The report also states that the firm has been exploring blockchain-based security tokens since last year. However, it could not muster up the workforce required to develop its security token trading platform.

After the meltdown of South Korea-based Terraform labs, authorities in the country have become very stringent towards digital assets. They quickly began drafting regulatory frameworks and investigating crypto platforms. Therefore, it is fair to say that the atmosphere around cryptocurrencies was highly skeptical.

However, following the election of Yoon Seok-Yeol as President, the situation is beginning to look a lot more conducive. Seok-Yeol's Presidential campaign promised the implementation of pro-crypto and Bitcoin policies along with economic stability for all social classes.

Further, under the new leadership, the South Korean government is also developing legislation to provide the nascent crypto industry with a clear regulatory framework. This legislative framework is called the Virtual Currency Business Rights Act, and several major securities firms in the country are awaiting its approval.

This shift in outlook could be why South Korean financial firms are pushing to obtain a license to launch crypto exchange platforms. And according to the NewsPim report, these firms could receive their permits between Q3 and Q4 of 2022.

With this move, Samsung Securities joins a long list of financial giants and multinational conglomerates jumping into crypto waters. A few weeks ago, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, launched a private Bitcoin trust that offers direct exposure to spot BTC's price action. According to the company, the product is a response to increasing interest from large clients who want access to cryptocurrencies.

Last week, market intelligence firm Blockdata also revealed that Google's parent company Alphabet Inc poured $1.5 billion into four blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022. These companies were Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage and the Digital Currency Group. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, and PayPal also invested in blockchain startups around the same time, as per the Blockdata report.

Further, on August 16, XP Inc, Brazil's largest brokerage firm by market value, also launched its crypto trading platform. Currently, it allows users to trade Bitcoin and Ether, with plans to include ten more digital currencies by the end of 2022. XP Inc has 3.6 million customers and expects to touch 200,000 active crypto users by the end of the year.

Growing institutional adoption of crypto and blockchain technology, even during the current crypto winter, shows tremendous promise for the virtual digital asset industry. As large companies jump into this nascent space, retail investors will feel more comfortable putting their money behind this burgeoning asset class. Over time, this should lead to mainstream adoption and acceptance of crypto products and services.