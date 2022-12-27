Sam Bankman-Fried may be getting all the attention but where is Do Kwon

Terra (LUNA) and its sister stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) were two of the most coveted cryptocurrencies in the market at one point. Therefore, with FTX stealing the limelight, Terra’s Do Kwon hasn’t been getting much attention. The man behind the first massive crypto collapse of 2022 has been very busy of late.

The implosion of FTC and Sam Bankman-Fried’s very public fall from grace have taken over the crypto airways in recent times. It is all everyone seems to be talking about these days, especially with updates from the court proceedings coming thick and fast.

Therefore, with FTX stealing the limelight, Terra’s Do Kwon hasn’t been getting much attention. The man behind the first massive crypto collapse of 2022 has been very busy of late. He has reportedly jumped locations several times and even liquidated part of his holdings to stay under the radar and above water.

Here's a quick rundown of updates around Do Kwon and what he has been up to in the last couple of months.

The man behind the collapse of Terra (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) and its sister stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) were two of the most coveted cryptocurrencies in the market at one point. As the co-founder of the Terra ecosystem, Do Kwon gained prominence over the last four years, culminating in a massive collapse on May 7, 2022. The meltdown of LUNA and UST resulted in a disastrous $60 billion wipeout from the crypto market and caused a great deal of suffering for millions of investors worldwide.

What happened to Do Kwon after the collapse?

Initially, Do Kwon stated that he had a recovery plan for the Terra ecosystem and also released Luna 2.0. However, four months after the collapse, on September 15, a court in South Korea issued an arrest warrant against Do Kwon and five others on the charge of violating local market laws, tax evasion, and fraud.

Do Kwon has been on the run since then

Since then, it is believed that Do Kwon escaped to Singapore to evade local authorities. Keeping this in mind, the Singapore Police promised to assist South Korea in its attempt to arrest the embattled founder. However, after conducting a thorough search, they stated that “the wanted crypto developer Do Kwon was not currently in the city-state.”

Then, on September 25, Interpol issued a red letter notice against the founder of Terraform Labs in an attempt to locate and arrest him. Nearly a month later, on October 22, Singaporean authorities claimed that Do Kwon had left Singapore and fled to Dubai. Do Kwon could have chosen Dubai for its crypto-friendly laws and limited extradition treaties.

It is important to note that, till this point, Do Kwon maintained that he was not on the run and that Terraform Labs was defending itself in multiple jurisdictions. Although, he refrained from providing details on his whereabouts, stating “security concerns.”

Latest whereabouts and updates

Nearly a fortnight later, on November 4, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) stated that Do Kwon had fled from Dubai to Europe. By this time, South Korean authorities had also officially suspended Do Kwon’s passport. This would make it impossible for him to travel legally between different countries.

Despite these allegations, Do Kwon continued to maintain that he was not on the run. “Alright I’ll throw a meetup/conference soon to get over this in hiding B.S. Cops from around the world are welcome to attend,” said Do Kwon in a November 4 tweet.

On December 12, South Korean prosecutors confirmed that the European country that Do Kwon had fled to be the Republic of Serbia. South Korea and Serbia do not have an extradition treaty. However, according to several reports, South Korea’s Ministry of Justice had requested assistance from the Serbian government to track down and arrest the Terra co-founder.

Most recently, on December 24, the Korean news agency, Digital Asset, reported that Do Kwon withdrew 9.64 BTC from the ‘Luna Foundation Guard’ wallet. At the time, this stash of BTC would have fetched him $162,189 on the open market. The report also states that this is the first time Do Kwon has swapped BTC for fiat currency while on the run. Do Kwon could have used any of Belgrade’s two Bitcoin ATMs to complete the transaction.

Conclusion

Do Kwon has been busy jumping from one country to another to dodge the police. So far, his efforts have been successful as he remains a free man. Further, according to blockchain analysis, the LFG wallet that Do Kwon made withdrawals from currently holds 6,980 BTC, worth $117 million at the time of writing. That should last him a long, long time.