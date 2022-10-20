Sachin Tendulkar invests in cricket NFT platform Rario

Mini
Rario, a digital cricket collectibles platform, has partnered with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to enter the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) market. According to the company, this partnership not only involves Sachin as a strategic investor but also allows fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com.
“Sachin continues to hold a special place in the hearts of billions in India and worldwide, and his fan base continues to grow from generation to generation. With the help of this collaboration, Tendulkar's fans' now have the chance to own digital collectibles of their favourite player and use them across multiple utilities that follow,” read a statement from Rario.
It also claims that cricketers like Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel are already exclusively on Rario's platform.
Speaking on the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalise those moments forever. It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments."
Since NFTs entered the market, the perspective on digital assets has undergone a radical change. NFTs are a class of digital assets that use blockchain to track asset ownership and transfer. Since its inception, the craze has spread to include all forms of art, media, fashion, and sports. NFTs are rapidly approaching the $50 billion market value of all works of art, with a market value of $40 billion.
Also Read: ETH’s Alarm Clock service and DeFi protocol Moola hacked, adding to October’s crypto crime tally
