Sachin Tendulkar invests in cricket NFT platform Rario

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Cricketers like Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel are already exclusively on Rario's platform.

Rario, a digital cricket collectibles platform, has partnered with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to enter the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) market. According to the company, this partnership not only involves Sachin as a strategic investor but also allows fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com.

“Sachin continues to hold a special place in the hearts of billions in India and worldwide, and his fan base continues to grow from generation to generation. With the help of this collaboration, Tendulkar's fans' now have the chance to own digital collectibles of their favourite player and use them across multiple utilities that follow,” read a statement from Rario.

Speaking on the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalise those moments forever. It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments."