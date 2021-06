What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Bitcoin? Most likely it's Bitcoin's superb performance over the past decade, which has spawned millionaires and created the cryptocurrency industry. But did you know that there are thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence, many of which put even Bitcoin's performance in the shade. Here's a list of the top-10 best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past 12 months, their market capitalisation, one-year performance, and how much Rs 10,000 invested in them, a year back, would have grown to. We have also filtered out cryptocurrencies that do not have at least $100 million in market cap. Or little-known 'InsurAce', which has turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 crore, would have topped this list. Read on to know more... (Image: Shutterstock)