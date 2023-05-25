English
    Romance scam with a cryptocurrency investment spin? Why you must be wary of the 'pig butchering scam'

    By CNBC-TV18 May 25, 2023 9:27:28 PM IST (Published)

    Scammers in pig butchering scams refer to their victims as "pigs" because they earn their trust through complex stories designed to "fatten up" victims. More specifically, the scammers build a romantic or close relationship with their victims before swindling them for money.

    With the crypto industry rapidly evolving with new developments, crypto scams are also taking new forms to drain money out of naive investors. Last month, the Department of Justice seized crypto worth over $112 million linked to a scam known as “pig butchering.”

    In this scam, fraudsters form long-term romantic relationships with victims and eventually manipulate them to make investments in fraudulent crypto trading platforms.
    Another such scam happened back in 2022 when a scammer pretended to be an old colleague of a man who was then swindled for $1 million.  Continue reading to learn more about how the scam works and what you can do to avoid becoming a victim.
    X