Rising and falling wedge patterns in crypto: How to spot and use them

By CNBCTV18.com

Charts are the backbone of crypto trading. They allow traders and investors to base their buying and selling activity on logic rather than luck. Thanks to data collected over several years and the cyclical nature of digital assets, we can look at patterns on a crypto chart and ascertain where the price of a token may be headed. One of the most common chart patterns is the rising or falling wedge. Tag along as we unpack the meaning of this chart pattern and explain how to spot it and use it to make better trades and investments.

What is a wedge Pattern?

The wedge is a simple chart pattern where the resistance and support trend lines begin to converge, almost as if compressing a spring. And, like a compressed spring, the wedge pattern is full of potential, and it can break into an ascent or descent, depending on the circumstance.

A support trend line connects all the low points of an asset’s price graph, whereas a resistance trend line connects its high points.

The wedge pattern is sought after because it is the calm before the storm; it is the consolidation before an uptick or downtick. Traders want to get in on the action when the wedge patterns are ripe because they know that the market will react to the pressure.

Rising wedge pattern

A rising wedge pattern occurs when there are higher highs and higher lows. However, the support trend line tends to climb at a sharper angle than the resistance trend line. This results in a rising wedge pattern and usually indicates a possible reversal of an up-trend.

With each price increase, trading volumes begin to decline. This indicates that demand for the token is waning as the price increases. Therefore, a rising wedge pattern is usually accompanied by falling trading volumes.

Falling wedge pattern

A falling wedge pattern is signified by lower lows and lower highs. Therefore, it results in declining support and resistance trend lines. However, the resistance trend line falls sharply compared to the support trend line, resulting in a falling wedge pattern. It is generally considered a bullish pattern, indicating that the negative trend is weakening, and the upward trend could come around shortly.

Conclusion

According to CoinMarketCap, wedge patterns usually require around 3 to 4 weeks to form. These patterns generally indicate a trend reversal and are, therefore, always a good signal for traders and investors. A rising wedge pattern is ideal for short sellers who wish to bet against a token. On the other hand, a falling wedge pattern is usually a good buy indicator, as prices could take off shortly.

However, in either case, chart patterns only serve as tentative signs. They are not guaranteed to result in price rallies or reversals. Also, for better insights, one should evaluate these patterns in conjunction with other technical indicators such as moving average, relative strength index, trading volume, etc.

Finally, if you plan to use a wedge pattern as a base for your investment/trading strategy, remember to commit only as much monies as you can afford to lose entirely.