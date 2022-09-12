    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Reprieve for WazirX as ED unfreezes bank accounts of crypto exchange

    Reprieve for WazirX as ED unfreezes bank accounts of crypto exchange

    Reprieve for WazirX as ED unfreezes bank accounts of crypto exchange
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Back in August, ED had frozen Rs 64.67-crore worth of bank deposits of WazirX as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against some fraud smartphone-based loan dishing apps "backed by" Chinese funds.

    Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Monday, September 12, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unfrozen its bank accounts and it has resumed banking operations.
    In an online post, the company said, "Due to the active cooperation extended by WazirX and active Anti-money laundering (AML) checks that led to the blocking of suspicious accounts, ED has unfrozen the bank accounts of WazirX. WazirX is now in a position to continue its banking operations as usual."
    Back in August, ED had frozen Rs 64.67 crore worth of bank deposits of WazirX as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against some fraud smartphone-based loan dishing apps "backed by" Chinese funds.
    Also Read: ED seizes over Rs 7 crore in Kolkata after raids against promoters of E-Nuggets
    The crypto exchange said after an in-depth internal investigation, that WazirX noticed that most of the users whose information was sought by ED were already identified as suspicious by WazirX internally and were blocked in 2020-2021.
    The company clarified that it has no association with any of the alleged accused fintech and instant loan app entities which appear to be the subject of ED investigation, and is carrying out the KYC/AML checks despite having no legal obligation to do so. WazirX is like any other intermediary whose platform may have been misused.
    WazirX said it has a no-tolerance policy towards any illegal activities using its platform and mandates the users to use it for legal and bonafide purposes only. On WazirX, the users undertake to operate as per all the applicable laws.
    Also Read: NSE scam: ED files money laundering charges against Chitra Ramakrishna, others
    The agency said it conducted raids against Sameer Mhatre, a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd (which owns WazirX) on August 3 as he was not forthcoming with information being sought from him and was "non-cooperative."
    Further, the agency said it found that a number of fintech companies involved in "predatory lending" through mobile apps in the country "diverted maximum amounts of funds to WazirX exchange and the crypto-assets so purchased have been diverted to unknown foreign wallets."
    The ED has charged WazirX on at least four counts of non-cooperative behaviour that forced it to hit a wall in the investigation against the menace of instant loan apps.
    Also Read: ED raids 30 locations across Delhi, 5 states in Excise Policy scam case
    Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd has created a web of agreements with Crowdfire Inc USA, Binance (Cayman Islands), and Zettai Pte Ltd Singapore to "obscure" the ownership of the crypto exchange (WazirX), it alleged.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    CryptocurrencyEnforcement DirectorateWazirX

    Previous Article

    Everything you need to know about crypto savings accounts

    Next Article

    Ethereum Merge: Google animation, attack vulnerabilities and layer-2 implications

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng