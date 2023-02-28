Report claims Binance commingled $1.8 billion worth of user funds just like FTX, CZ refutes claims

It’s hard to say with all certainty whether or not Binance commingled customer funds. However, if it did, even the slightest rumour could have incited massive FUD and led to billions of dollars’ worth of crypto leaving the exchange. This may have resulted in an another FTX-like event.

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, moved $1.8 billion of collateral that was meant to back its customers' stablecoin holdings, according to Forbes. The article states that Binance diverted these funds for undisclosed uses, which is “eerily” similar to the manoeuvres that led to the downfall of FTX. The report also states that these transactions happened between August and December last year, around the same time FTX crashed and burned to the ground.

According to the report, these funds were diverted to several other crypto firms and hedge funds, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, Chicago-based trading firm Cumberland/DRW and Justin Sun’s DApp blockchain, Tron. Forbes alleges that Binance moved these funds without informing its customers.

Citing blockchain data obtained from Binance digital wallets, the report states that over $1 billion worth of USD Stablecoins (USDC) were diverted to Cumberland/DRW. The USD Stablecoin is issued by Boston-based Circle Financial and can only exist natively on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, TRON, Algorand, Stellar, Flow, and Hedera. To solve this problem, Binance offers B-pegged USDC which allows USDC’s utility to be extended to other blockchains.

Users deposit their USDC and receive Binance-pegged USDC (B-pegged USDC) in return. These B-pegged USDC coins are designed to track the value of the original USDC, which is worth $1 each. Binance claimed that all customer holdings are 100 percent backed by the token they are pegged to. However, by channelling USDC to Cumberland/DRW, B-pegged customer holdings worth more than $1 billion would be left without collateral. The report also states smaller amounts of USDC (in the hundreds of millions) were sent to Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, Justin Sun’s Tron, and the Amber group.

According to the Forbes article, the transfers to Cumberland may have been a move by Binance to “transform the collateral into its own Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.” A week earlier, an article by Fortune reported similar findings. It stated that “hundreds of millions” of B-pegged USDC tokens reserves were converted to Binance's own U.S.D stablecoin, BUSD. Like the Forbes report, Fortune also alludes to the fact that this was done “without customer permission or knowledge”.

This could have been done to increase BUSD’s market share in a highly competitive stablecoin ecosystem. Data from CoinMarketCap backs this notion, with BUSD’s market share increasing nearly $1 billion between August 17 and August 20. At the same time, USDC’s market share plummeted by an equal amount.

When questioned by Forbes, Patrick Hillmann, Binance’s chief strategy officer, stated that such transactions are normal. He also said that there was no illicit use of customer holdings or any commingling of funds. Speaking to CryptoNews.Com, a Binance spokesperson stated that “the exchange does not, and has never, invested or otherwise deployed user assets without consent under the terms of specific products.”

Naturally, Binance CEO and co-founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has also come out against the Forbes article and refuted the allegations. "I am reluctantly spending time on FUD again. Forbes wrote another FUD article with lots of accusatory questions, with negative spins, intentionally misconstruing facts," he said in a nine-part Twitter thread.

This is despite the fact that Binance openly admitted that its B-pegged BUSD stablecoin hasn't always been fully backed with reserves. Speaking with Bloomberg on the matter, CZ stated that the exchange’s process of maintaining the peg "has not always been flawless." This also prompted Binance to set up a semi-automatic system to handle the reserves of the tokens it issues. Before this setup, reserves for these tokens may have been mixed with customer funds.

Speaking to CoinDesk, a Binance spokesperson confirmed that the assets used to collateralize B-token “weren’t always kept in dedicated wallets.” The spokesperson went on to add that, with the introduction of this semi-automatic process, the exchange has established 35 dedicated wallets to transparently store collateral for B-tokens. Moreover, they confirmed that minting of the B-pegged tokens would only occur once collateral is added to the respective dedicated wallet.

It’s hard to say with all certainty whether or not Binance commingled customer funds. However, if it did, even the slightest rumour could have incited massive FUD and led to billions of dollars’ worth of crypto leaving the exchange. This may have resulted in an another FTX-like event. Only, with Binance being the largest crypto exchange in the world, the fallout from such an event could have longstanding and disastrous effects on the crypto industry.

