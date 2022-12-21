Homecryptocurrency news

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says next financial crisis might emerge from cryptocurrencies

By Nishtha Pandey  Dec 21, 2022

He mentioned that there are three main concerns with Cryptocurrency. Firstly, the private crypto owes their origin to breaking the system and they do not believe in the regulated financial world. Secondly, cryptocurrency has absolutely no underlying basis and there is also no clarity on what public good or purpose they serve. Thirdly, it’s a 100 percent speculative activity hence making it a risky asset.

(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
