RBI Governor says FSB's proposed crypto framework backs individual jurisdictions' ban choice

The proposed regulatory framework of the G20 financial stability Board (FSB) on cryptocurrencies recognises the right of individual jurisdictions to ban cryptocurrencies if they choose to do so, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following the G20 Finance Ministers and central bankers meet in Gandhinagar, India, on Tuesday, July 18.

India has been a vocal advocate of banning cryptocurrencies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the country's core agenda, including the Cryptocurrency framework, received broad support during the summit.

The financial stability Board (FSB) finalised high-level recommendations for the global regulatory framework on crypto asset activities and global stable coin arrangements, which were well-received by the G20 members.

"Members welcomed the high level recommendations of the FSB on crypto asset activities and also the global stable coin arrangements. There were several members who did say it is so good that India has brought this issue on," Sitharaman said.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the FSB have submitted crucial reports to the G20 leaders. These reports will undergo a comprehensive review, and a synthesis paper will be jointly prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the FSB.

The resulting synthesis paper will be presented to the leaders in September.

