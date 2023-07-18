CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsRBI Governor says FSB's proposed crypto framework backs individual jurisdictions' ban choice

RBI Governor says FSB's proposed crypto framework backs individual jurisdictions' ban choice

2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 10:13:40 PM IST (Published)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the country's core agenda, including the Cryptocurrency framework, received broad support during the summit.


The proposed regulatory framework of the G20 financial stability Board (FSB) on cryptocurrencies recognises the right of individual jurisdictions to ban cryptocurrencies if they choose to do so, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following the G20 Finance Ministers and central bankers meet in Gandhinagar, India, on Tuesday, July 18.
India has been a vocal advocate of banning cryptocurrencies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the country's core agenda, including the Cryptocurrency framework, received broad support during the summit.
The financial stability Board (FSB) finalised high-level recommendations for the global regulatory framework on crypto asset activities and global stable coin arrangements, which were well-received by the G20 members.
"Members welcomed the high level recommendations of the FSB on crypto asset activities and also the global stable coin arrangements. There were several members who did say it is so good that India has brought this issue on," Sitharaman said.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the FSB have submitted crucial reports to the G20 leaders. These reports will undergo a comprehensive review, and a synthesis paper will be jointly prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the FSB.
The resulting synthesis paper will be presented to the leaders in September.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CryptocurrencyShaktikanta Das

Recommended Articles

View All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X