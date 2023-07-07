Concerned about unbacked cryptocurrencies, not people trading crypto: RBI Deputy T Rabi Shankar

RBI Deputy T Rabi Shankar also highlighted that stablecoins pegged to other currencies in the emerging market economies post several threats.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) concerns around cryptocurrencies are not around trading but about the product, i.e. the currency itself, said T Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor, RBI.

Speaking at Moneycontrol’s Startup Conclave on July 7, Shankar said: “People trading crypto is not the concern but the unbacked cryptocurrencies and the product itself alongside its backers is the problem.”

Other than this, Shankar also highlighted that stablecoins pegged to other currencies in emerging market economies pose several threats.