Ray Dalio: 'Bitcoin is almost a younger generation's alternative to gold'

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio believes bitcoin has some merit as a small portion of a portfolio. "Bitcoin is like gold, though gold is the well-established blue-chip alternative to fiat money,” he told MarketWatch in an interview.

Dalio said, "It’s almost a younger generation’s alternative to gold and it has no intrinsic value, but it has imputed value and therefore has some merit."

In the interview, the former crypto sceptic also said he holds some bitcoins. "I have a little bit of it because I believe a portfolio should start off with, under a worst-case scenario, what assets protect it and make sure it’s diversified," he said.

"It has been an amazing accomplishment for bitcoin to have achieved what it has done, from writing that program, not being hacked, having it work and having it adopted the way it has been. I believe in the blockchain technology; there’s going to be that revolution, so it has earned credibility,” he pointed out.

Dalio founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, and is now on board the crypto train. He said while bitcoin does not have any intrinsic value, it is a better store of value than gold due to its quantifiable scarcity and unbending design.

However, he also noted that bitcoin has a number of other issues. “If it is a threat to governments, it will probably be outlawed in some places when it becomes relatively attractive,” he said.

While he does not expect it to be outlawed in all places, he does not believe that central banks or major institutions will have a significant amount in it.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance in 2020. Dalio had expressed doubt that the government would clamp down on bitcoin, like how US President Franklin Roosevelt did to gold in 1933.

At first, the billionaire was a sceptic, but his stance changed this year. He even said bitcoin is “one hell of an invention” and that Bridgewater is considering looking at the potential asset in the future.

Bitcoin as an inflation hedge

Due to the limited supply of only 21 million, many see bitcoin as an inflation hedge like gold. As no central authority would be able to introduce new coins in the bitcoin circulation, its buying power would not dilute in the future. Instead, it would be a scarce asset. The scarcer the asset, the higher its price would rise. This is unlike traditional fiat.

As the governments are trying to stave off hyperinflation due to money being pumped into the economy due to the pandemic stimulus packages and more spending, Dalio predicts that the money that has been pumped will induce more inflation in the future.

When he was asked to choose between gold and bitcoin earlier this year, he said he would still go with gold as it has proven its worth as a viable store of value for thousands of years.