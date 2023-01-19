Raghuram Rajan says crypto collapse brings focus to 'true value' of digital assets

Cryptocurrencies took a credibility hit in November last year when crypto exchange FTX worth $32 billion valuation filed for bankruptcy protection in November and US prosecutors accused its founder Bankman-Fried of orchestrating an “epic fraud"
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet in Davos that the collapse in the prices of digital assets over the past year will allow investors to focus on the “true value” of this new technology.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years
Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it
Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds
Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up
Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
“The idea that somehow cryptos are going to maintain value, while the fiat currencies collapse. That’s nonsense,” he said. “Fiat currencies have won out in terms of which is more credible.”
The wider crypto market shrank by $1.4 trillion last year with the most popular crypto - bitcoin losing 60 percent of its value. However, the crypto market has clocked a 26 percent gain this month, leaping 22 percent in the past week alone.
Cryptocurrencies took a credibility hit in November last year when crypto exchange FTX worth $32 billion valuation filed for bankruptcy protection in November and US prosecutors accused its founder Bankman-Fried of orchestrating an “epic fraud".
Rajan expects the US Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates for now till the labour market recovers completely. “When you still have 200,000 jobs (being created) a month, it suggests that there’s still a way to go,” he said.
Rajan believes a mild recession wouldn’t pose a problem for the US central bank.
-With inputs from Reuters
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!