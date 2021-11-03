Quentin Tarantino to sell 7 uncut scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ as NFTs

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is all set to cash in on the NFT craze. The award-winning director and writer will sell seven uncut scenes from his cult classic and critical hit ‘Pulp Fiction’ as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” Tarantino said.

NFTs are Defi assets on blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that differentiate them. But unlike cryptocurrencies, they can't be traded or exchanged at equivalency. It can be used to represent the ownership or possession of artwork, people’s identities, a collection, property rights, or anything unique.

Tarantino’s NFT collection will be sold on the popular NFT marketplace OpenSea. Unlike most NFTs that use the Ethereum blockchain to validate and create unique tokens, the Pulp Fiction NFTs are built on Secret Network, a blockchain ecosystem that prioritises privacy.

Using the Secret Network blockchain, the seven NFTs will only be viewable to the owner of those NFTs and no one else. The Secret Network will also hide the identity of the eventual owners of the NFTs if they choose not to reveal themselves.

Secret Network developers have touted the programmable privacy experience as a game-changer for various use cases like private galleries, adult content, exclusive or paywall media content, ticketing, IDs and passports.

Tarantino is the latest big Hollywood name to join the NFT bandwagon. While NFT prices have dropped since their initial introduction and hype when American digital artist Beeple sold an art piece for $69 million, they still remain popular. David Lynch, director of films including the original ‘Dune,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Mulholland Drive,’ and TV series ‘Twin Peaks’, partnered with Interpol, the American rock band, to produce eight stand-alone NFTs.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, featured its own digital collectable line, which was launched with digital platform VeVe in the form of several iconic NFTs as well.