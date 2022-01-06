Quentin Tarantino going ahead with auction of Pulp Fiction NFTs despite lawsuit

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is going ahead with his planned auction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, despite a lawsuit from the film’s producer Miramax, media reports said.

The public auction will be held from January 17 to 31 on Secret Network, the data privacy platform for Web 3.0, a release said on Wednesday, adding that each NFT would be sold separately.

Those who wish to participate in the auction must have a MetaMask wallet and Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies for the purchase.

In November, Tarantino said he would sell seven "uncut Pulp Fiction scenes" in the form of NFTs--digital works rendered unique by blockchain technology and attached to a specific owner. NFTs can represent photos, audio, videos, and other types of digital files.

Within weeks of the announcement, Miramax, which had produced the iconic movie in 1994, filed a lawsuit against Tarantino for a breach of contract and copyright and trademark infringement. His lawyers denied the accusations, but did not proceed with the sale of the NFTs.

"There's been no attempt to dismiss any of Miramax's claims by Tarantino's team, nor have they filed any counter claims or motions against Miramax," Miramax attorney Bart Williams, a partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, told financial news website Blockworks on Wednesday.

As per the court docket, a hearing to schedule the next steps of the lawsuit is set for February. Miramax could go for an emergency block of the auctions to prevent Tarantino from selling the NFTS until the legal issues are resolved, The New York Times reported.