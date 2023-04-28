Pancake Swap vs Uniswap — Which DEX leads in 2023

4 Min(s) Read
PancakeSwap, which is based on the Binance Smart Chain, offers variable fees that vary depending on the liquidity available in a specific pool. However, it typically charges a 0.25 percent commission, which is lower than that of Uniswap.
Decentralised exchanges (DEXs) started to gain popularity in late 2018 with the advent of the first automated market maker Uniswap. Since then, the DEX space has come a long way, and there are several platforms to choose from currently. Let us consider Pancake Swap — a DEX that boasts a large user base. According to DefiLlama, PancakeSwap ranks as the second-largest DEX by cumulative volume, bested only by Uniswap.
But what are the differences between the platforms and which DEX leads the market in 2023?
Trading Volume and active users
When comparing different decentralised exchanges (DEXs), one of the most important factors to consider is trading volume. According to DefiLlama, Uniswap’s trading volume over the last week was $9 billion. PancakeSwap, on the other hand, recorded a trading volume of $2 billion in the last seven days, which was significantly lower than that of Uniswap.