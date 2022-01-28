Ozzy Osbourne's NFT project shared scam link that drained crypto from investors' wallets

Amid the rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), British singer Ozzy Osbourne recently announced his first dive into the realm of digital collectibles with his ‘Cryptobatz’ collection.

The collection that Osbourne unveiled in January featured 9,666 unique NFT bats, a reminder of the infamous moment in which the heavy metal legend bit off the head of a bat during a stage performance in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1982.

However, within two days of the collectibles opening for sale, supporters complained of a phishing scam that drained cryptocurrency from their wallets.

Osbourne’s collection had been placed on the Discord NFT marketplace for sale. The official CryptoBatz Discord site recently changed its URL, directing supporters to a new purchase page. Taking advantage of the change, scammers set up a fake Discord server at the old one.

As neither Osbourne nor CryptoBatz deleted the earlier tweets showing the outdated link, followers were directed to the server controlled by scammers, reported The Verge.

CryptoBatz posted a tweet on December 31, which was retweeted more than 4,000 times and also received hundreds of replies. The tweet was finally removed on January 21.

The earlier tweets have now been deleted, Gadget 360 reported.

When a follower clicked on the scam link, they were directed to a malicious site, which asked them to connect their cryptocurrency wallet.

An employee in a non-profit organisation Tim Silman lost around $300–400 in ETH through the scam.

“I’ve seen at least a dozen people on Twitter voicing this same issue,” Silman told The Verge, adding that there are some people who lost more money than him.

According to the news report, the fake site showed 1,330 members, which could be the number of people who have been potentially fooled by the scam.

However, the exact amount of money stolen and the total number of people scammed is still not known. Osbourne has also not made a public statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, Discord was blamed by the creators of the CryptoBatz NFTs Sutter Systems for the scam.

This is not the first time scammers have targeted followers. Last year, a verified profile of artist Derek Laufman had appeared on Rarible, a site where people can purchase NFTs, minting digital collectibles of his work. Similarly, Simon Stålenhag, author of sci-fi television drama series Tales From The Loop, also found his art on sale in another NFT site Marble Cards.