Explained: Optimism (OP), how it works and what’s fuelling its 130 rise YTD

Layer 2 scaling solution, Optimism, is off to a phenomenal start in 2023. At the time of writing, the project’s native token, OP, had risen over 128 percent since the start of the year, coming in 7th amongst the top gainers year-to-date (YTD). The token even hit an all-time high of over $2.50 on Wednesday, January 25. But what is Optimism and what’s fuelling its astronomical rally? Tag along to find out.

Optimism (OP): What is it?

As mentioned earlier, Optimism (OP), is a layer 2 scaling solution that runs atop the Ethereum network. Its main goal is to reduce the cost and increase the speed of transactions of its layer 1 protocol, which is Ethereum.

Essentially, what Optimism does is, it rolls up transaction data from the main chain, bundles it into batches, and then settles these transactions off-chain. The final transaction details are then sent back to Ethereum’s mainnet where it is validated as another added data block.

By bundling and settling these transactions off-chain, the transaction fee drops significantly as compared to the cost of settling each transaction on the Ethereum mainnet. Optimism also saves time by assuming all transactions are valid until proven otherwise. Hence the name Optimism.

The network also employs ‘fraud proofing’ to challenge the validity of transactions. If any transactions are flagged during the fraud proofing process, Optimism will carry out additional computations to ascertain the validity of the transaction before bundling it into a batch and shipping it off to the Ethereum mainnet. This mechanism results in 10X lower transaction fees. As such, Optimism claims that it has saved users up to $1 billion in gas fees.

But what is fuelling the Optimism rally?

The simple reason behind the Optimism rally is increased demand for layer 2 solutions. Developers no longer favour layer 1 chains like Ethereum due to the high costs and slow transaction speeds. Instead, they are opting for layer 2 scaling solutions as they offer all the same benefits as their layer 1 protocol, while also being faster and more affordable.

This is why layer 2 scaling solutions such as Polygon, Optimism and Arbitrum have seen a sharp increase in daily active users over the last couple of months. In fact, on January 10, Optimism overtook Arbitrum in terms of daily active users. The total value locked (TVL) on Optimism has also seen a gradual uptick this month. The network’s TVL jumped from $500 million on January 1 to $699 million at the time of writing, that’s a spike of nearly 40 percent in just a month.

Optimism rally defies 70 percent transaction volume decline

According to Etherscan, Optimism’s daily transaction volume hit an all-time high of 800,000 transactions on January 12. This is more than Ethereum and Arbitrum put together on that day. Most of this surge can be attributed to the network’s NFT incentive program, “Optimism Quests.” This program rewarded users with commemorative NFTs for learning about the apps on Optimism and completing short quizzes.

However, season 1 of this incentive program came to an end on January 17, resulting in a massive reduction in transaction volumes. As per Etherscan data, Optimism’s transaction volume nosedived from its 800,000 level on January 12 to the 165,000 level on Jan 19. However, despite this drop, OP went on to register a new all-time high of $2.50 on January 25.

The token has retraced its steps since then, currently trading at $2.11. However, registering such a rally even after such a massive reduction in transaction volume is a testament to the demand for the token.

Where is Optimism (OP) headed next?

Of the 26 technical indicators available on analytics platform, Trading View, 11 labelled OP as a ‘buy’ while 11 pointed to a ‘neutral’ position and only 5 indicators point to ‘sell’. This is a good sign for the token going forward.

However, fundamentally, things don’t look so good for Optimism. As mentioned earlier, the network’s trading volume saw a drastic decrease two weeks ago and has failed to make a real comeback. As such, the network’s overall revenue generated has also decreased by more than 70 percent in the last week, as per data from Token Terminal.

Therefore, with contradicting indicators, it’s hard to say where OP is headed next. Moreover, the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies means that token prices can fluctuate wildly in a matter of hours, despite the best indicators. Therefore, it is always advisable to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.

At the time of writing, OP was trading at $2.11, down 6.81 percent over the last 24 hours. The token’s trading volume stood at $238 million, translating to a decrease of 8.23 percent since the same time yesterday.

