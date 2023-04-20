OpenSea Vs LooksRare – what you need to know

Marketplaces such as OpenSea and LooksRare reflect the unprecedented growth of NFTs, helping people facilitate a spade of transactions over the years. But what is the difference between these platforms and which one is more dominant? Continue reading to find out who wins the battle between OpenSea and LooksRare.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained significant traction in the past two years, especially during the 2021 boom in which the NFT market accounted for $40 billion in transactions. While the entire crypto market was in the red last year, NFT trading volume nearly matched that of its 2021 peak. In fact, 101 million NFT trades were recorded in 2022, compared to 58.6 million in 2021, reflecting that lower prices did not stop market players from trading NFTs.

Meanwhile, marketplaces such as OpenSea and LooksRare reflect the unprecedented growth of NFTs, helping people facilitate a spade of transactions over the years. But what is the difference between these platforms and which one is more dominant? Continue reading to find out who wins the battle between OpenSea and LooksRare.

OpenSea Vs LooksRare

With many brands, celebrities, and businesses making waves in the NFT frenzy, NFT marketplaces have emerged as the centre stage for carrying out NFT trades. However, some NFT marketplaces are built differently and offer diverse features and services. Although there are several marketplaces, OpenSea and LooksRare have particularly caught the eye of NFT enthusiasts for several reasons.

Marketplace Infrastructure

OpenSea, which began in 2017, facilitates NFTs including art, music, antiques, and photography, supporting over 150 cryptocurrencies as payment methods. On the other hand, LookRare, a relatively new marketplace, quickly made a name for itself by promising faster NFT transactions and by offering its native token LOOKS and a rewarding system.

In contrast to OpenSea, which retains trading fees because it is a centralized marketplace, LooksRare distributes trading revenue to its customers. On that front, LooksRare has emerged as a community marketplace since its inception in January 2022. It even toppled OpenSea in terms of daily volume during the same month of its launch. More specifically, in January 2022, LooksRare made $385.38 million in sales as opposed to OpenSea’s $109 million.

Trading fees

As mentioned earlier, LooksRare returns trading fees to those who stake the native token LOOKs to earn more LOOKs and Wrapped Ether (WETH).

At one point, OpenSea charged a 2.5 percent commission fee on every transaction, which depended on the gas price on the Ethereum network. In contrast, LooksRare charged a slightly lower trading fee of 2 percent. However, in light of the changing NFT landscape, OpenSea announced its plan in February to eliminate its 2.5 percent fee on sales and cut down creator royalties that were typically around a 5 percent to 10 percent cut from the NFT sale price.

To gain a competitive edge, OpenSea recently removed trading fees from the platform, its primary source of revenue, but only for a “limited time”. Instead, it enforced a mandatory creator royalty fee of 0.5 percent on NFT trades. This fee can also be paid in larger percentages according to the seller’s preference and is applied to NFT projects that do not have an on-chain enforcement method.

Meanwhile, LooksRare also reduced its trading fees to 0.5 percent this month with the launch of a V2 Protocol. Another prominent feature of LooksRare V2 is that sellers will receive Ether instead of wrapped Ether (WETH) for most sales performed through the platform.

Native token and rewarding system

The tokenomics of LooksRare is appealing to NFT enthusiasts because it offers rewards on top of the profits generated from NFT sales. The platform rewards stakers by utilizing trading fees in two ways. First, standing staking allows users to earn WETH and LOOKS. Second, LOOKS compounders have the option to convert their earned WETH into more LOOKS and earn a higher yield than those offered by some other platforms.

LookRare even launched a “Vampire attack” on OpenSea in January 2022, a term used when a protocol snatches away a rival’s users by providing incentives or unique features. A quick recap - LookRare distributed 120 million native tokens to OpenSea users in an airdrop parallel to the launch of its platform.

Also Read: Upcoming global crypto events that you can visit

Conclusion

Despite LooksRare’s growing popularity, the platform is yet to dethrone OpenSea’s position as the largest NFT marketplace. Many argue that the bulk of LooksRare’s trading volumes are a result of wash trades, wherein a user buys and sells the same NFT to inflate statistical data. Even so, Dune Analytics shows that OpenSea has 2.6 million total active users on its platform in 2023, compared to 165,962 on LooksRare.

Additionally, OpenSea’s trade volume is significantly larger, averaging 40,000 trades per day in the first three months of 2023, compared to the daily average of under 400 trades for LooksRare.

Although LooksRare offers distinct services and features compared to OpenSea, the latter’s early-mover advantage, and current trading volumes make it difficult to beat in the present scenario.