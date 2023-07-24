After the launch, WorldCoin is going to be available in over 35 cities across 20 countries. Worldcoin's price increased in early trading on Monday and it reached a peak of $5.29 from a starting price of $0.15 on Binance

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Monday, July 24, launched an ambitious cryptocurrency project Worldcoin. The launch took place after onboarding more than 2 million users during the beta period. After the launch, Altman is going to scale it up to more than 35 cities across 20 countries, according to Reuters.

Worldcoin was founded in 2020 by Sam Altman . However, the main player behind Worldcoin is Alex Blania who serves as the CEO of Tools for Humanity.

The Worldcoin project has an eye-scanning ‘orb’ that can be used in person and also it gives the user a unique digital identity to get themselves verified.

According to Reuters, the core offering of the crypto project is its World ID, which the company describes as a "digital passport" to prove that its holder is a real human, not an AI bo t.

The World ID will be created after a customer signs up after doing an in-person iris scan through WorldCoin’s ‘orb’. Once the orb's iris scan verifies the person, the World ID will be created, the report added.

The token is now available through an airdrop to the users who are verified by an orb though the ones who are not verified can also secure their token by downloading the company’s app.

The launch of Worldcoin comes as a big development for the crypto world after the crisis following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.

Worldcoin's price increased in early trading on Monday and it reached a peak of $5.29 from a starting price of $0.15 on Binance, Reuters report added.

After the launch of ChatGPT in November last year, the growing public awareness of generative AI and the potential threats to employment and online identity led Worldcoin to emphasise its unique iris scan verification mechanism.

Even with the launch of the token, it enters a new phase that currently has around 150 orbs in operation and around 2 million customers, who have signed for the platform.