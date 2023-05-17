Only half of top crypto firms have an external auditor: Survey 

In a recent survey conducted by Bloomberg, it was revealed that only 31 out of the top 60 crypto firms have undergone proper financial audits or received reserve attestations from an independent auditor.

The year 2022 was rough for the cryptocurrency sector as it witnessed several prominent collapses, scandals, and bankruptcies. Among the most notable events was the stunning fall of Terra stablecoin and token LUNA, which cascaded into a $300 billion wipe out from the total cryptocurrency market cap. The incident brought increased scrutiny to stablecoin issuers and questions were raised they had enough liquidity to repay their customers in the event of a crisis.

While the TerraLuna debacle resulted in large losses for investors, the failure of FTX and its subsequent influence on other crypto businesses provided another jolt to the market. These incidents were reported to have been caused due to mismanagement of funds and business misconduct, two threats that still plague the cryptocurrency sector.

Calls for external auditors are among the most significant measures being explored to bring more clarity on cryptocurrencies. In theory, an external auditor's function requires it to validate the books of a crypto-related business, which might dispel several concerns about how certain cryptocurrency-related firms run their businesses. However, this appears to be a distant prospect at the moment. According to a recent poll, half of the top crypto companies do not have an external auditor, making transparency an ongoing worry for the industry.