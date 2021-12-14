Only about 2 million Bitcoins left to be mined

Around 18.89 million bitcoins or nearly 90 percent of the total supply of 21 million bitcoins have already been mined by miners globally, according to data from blockchain tracker, Blockchain.com. The impact of the hard cap on total supply has been reflected in its prices.

The token was traded at under $0.10 in early 2010 when about 10 percent of the supply was mined and at around $7.50 in December 2012 when 50 percent of the supply had been mined. It currently trades at roughly $49,000 after hitting highs of nearly $69,000 earlier in November.

New bitcoin tokens are put into circulation by a process known as bitcoin mining. Mining of bitcoin involves the intricate process of solving complex mathematical puzzles using the processing power of a computer. Miners compete with others to solve the puzzle first. The first one to solve it is awarded compensation in bitcoins.

The first set of bitcoins was mined in 2009, creating the first block in the blockchain. This is called the genesis block. Experts estimate nearly 97 percent of the bitcoin to be mined by 2030s and the last 3 percent to come into existence by 2140.

When the hard cap of 21 million bitcoins is reached, there will be no new bitcoin in the total supply. The bitcoin model aims to be the opposite of traditional fiat, where new fiat currency put in circulation would dilute the buying power of the fiat currency.

The algorithm of the bitcoin blockchain would need a significant update to introduce new coins in the total supply. This system of a limited supply was created on purpose by bitcoin’s enigmatic creator(s), Satoshi Nakamoto

The limited supply of bitcoins has a substantial effect on both investors and miners. After the total supply has been mined, bitcoin miners would be out of business and would not reap the rewards from the mining process. The only source of income for them then would be the fee they get from verifying transactions, which compared to the fees from mining new coins, is nominal.

The other side of this is the effect it would have on the holders of bitcoins. After reaching the hard cap, bitcoin would become a scarce commodity. The scarcer an asset is, the higher its price will rise.

This is a form of artificial scarcity, where the technology to make new bitcoins exist, but due to the limitation of the blockchain algorithm, there will be no new supply of bitcoins.

The scarcity of bitcoin will probably lead to a buying frenzy. As the FOMO (fear of missing out) will set in, people will be looking to buy the rare asset in droves, and the people holding bitcoins will be in a great position to sell.