Omicron crypto coin skyrockets after new covid variant gets same name

Omicron, a little-known coin in the crypto space, shot up by 900 percent to $689 (nearly Rs 52,000) on November 30 likely due to the new COVID variant being given by the same name by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On November 27, the coin was trading roughly around $65 (roughly Rs 4,900).

The rest of the market was hit by worries over a potential spike in cases of the new variant.

Many coins including bitcoin dipped, while the omicron coin rose to an unprecedented level. Omicron has since receded and was trading at roughly $380 on coinmarketcap at the time of writing this article.

WHO on November 26, named the new South African COVID-19 variant as Omicron. Omicron coin's official site describes the coin as 'a decentralised treasury-backed currency protocol'. The Twitter handle of the token currently has less than a thousand followers.

The rise in the price of an unknown coin drew criticism online as the link in the increase seems only to be a connection to popular culture. The squid coin faced a similar situation where its rise seemed to be only connected with the worldwide popularity of the South Korean show.

Mr.whale, a Twitter handle for a popular cryptocurrency blog, cryptowhale, tweeted as a response to omicron, "A crypto token named after the new

COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' is up over 650% within the 3 days, and is now worth over $400 million. If this isn't a sign we're in a giant bubble, I don't know what is."

Reports suggest the Ethereum-based token can currently be traded only via decentralised exchange SushiSwap.