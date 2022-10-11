OECD announces new crypto-asset reporting framework

By Sapna Das

Mini CARF will be presented to G20 FMs , Central Bank Governors on October 12-13. Crypto-assets not comprehensively covered by the G20 Common Reporting Standard (CRS) increases risk of tax evasion.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has announced a new Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The OECD framework provides for reporting and exchange of information regarding crypto-assets.

The frame work will be presented to G20 Ministers and Central Bank governors on October 12-13. The crypto-assets are not comprehensively covered by the G20 Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and increases risk of tax evasion.

Crypto-assets can be transferred and held without any central administrator having full visibility on the transactions/holdings. The crypto market has also given rise to crypto-asset exchanges and wallet providers many of which are unregulated.

CARF will target any digital representation that relies on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger or a similar technology to validate and secure such transactions. It carve-outs foreseen for assets that cannot be used for payment/investment and for assets fully covered by the CRS.

Entities/individuals, service providers enabling exchange transactions in crypto-assets for or on behalf of customers to report under the CARF. CARF will automatically exchange information on crypto-assets with jurisdictions of residence of taxpayers annually, in a standardised manner similar to the CRS.

The framework contains model rules that can be transposed into domestic legislation. OECD will work out the legal and operational instruments to start the international exchange of information for crypto-assets. Amendments proposed to the CRS to comprehensively cover digital financial products.