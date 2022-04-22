Now, Twitter 'creators' can get paid in cryptocurrency

By PTI  IST (Published)
Eligible users of Twitter's Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows programmes will be able to receive their earnings from the company in USD coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. Twitter is in the midst of a takeover attempt by Tesla head Elon Musk, a prominent figure in the crypto world.

Twitter Inc and digital payments processor Stripe Inc will pilot cryptocurrency payouts for select users of the social media site's content monetisation products, the companies announced on April 22.

Eligible users of Twitter's Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows programmes will be able to receive their earnings from the company in USD coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar.

Twitter added the monetisation features last year in an effort to integrate more into the 'creator' economy and boost revenues.

Users who receive crypto payments can hold their earnings in crypto wallets on the Polygon network, a crypto infrastructure firm on the Ethereum blockchain, and can then change them into other currencies.

The crypto payments will be routed through Stripe Connect, which will also handle know-your-customer requirements, Stripe said.

Stripe plans to add options for payment in other cryptocurrencies in the future, the company said.

Twitter is in the midst of a takeover attempt by Tesla head Elon Musk, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world who has used the platform to promote Bitcoin and ‘meme coins’ like Dogecoin.

