Now pay for pizza, coffee, clothing and more using Bitcoin; here’s how Updated : August 07, 2021 23:24:52 IST Uncoin said that a registered user would be able to buy vouchers from at least 90 different brands using Bitcoin Some of the popular brands who are a part of this offer are Domino's Pizza, Himalaya, Baskin-Robbins Prestige Café Coffee Day Published : August 07, 2021 10:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply