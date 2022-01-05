Novatar—NFT that lets you choose when to age in virtual world

Novatar, a newly launched NFT project, lets users create their digital identity in the metaverse while allowing them to choose when to age in the virtual world. Until recently, only the creation of avatars to facilitate interactions had been thought of. This project introduces the concept of the ageing of avatars.

The metaverse is a virtual universe that allows users to interact, experience activities and host events in real-time. At the same time, NFTs offer unique ownership of digital assets such as music or art. The pandemic and the resultant limitations on physical interactions has expedited the adoption of these virtual worlds.

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) are being leveraged to bring the virtual experience as close to reality as possible. Novatar is one such project trying to make virtual experiences close to reality. It has come up with a way for humans to experience progressive physiological changes of their physical self in the metaverse. Read on to know how to use the Novatar NFTs to age in the virtual world.

What is the Novatar Project?

The Novatar Project allows you to find an avatar or a Novatar that looks like you. Or has similar characteristics and develop the meta-human that resembles yourself. You can also use your unique Novatar as your identity across social networks and metaverses.

There will be 25,000 Novatars – all newborn babies will display different complexions, races, expressions, and features. Each Novatar is an NFT, which means these Novatars are blockchain-based and can start growing the moment they are minted.

The time of minting the baby is left to the owner. And they can begin ageing the baby at a time of their choosing. Specifics regarding how much the baby avatar will age once the NFT chooses to make it an adult are yet to be disclosed by the developers.

How will Novatars work?

The first step is for you to choose the baby avatar that you think resembles you most to represent your identity in the virtual world.

Every Novatar baby is created with nine essential genes that it retains throughout its life. Each gene in the baby is given six different variants.

You will have the option to either become an adult or remain a baby forever. You will have 30 days to decide. The corresponding “ageing” button will be available on the website.

A grown-up Novatar is allotted 14 genes, of which ten are essential, and four are optional. In the case of adults, there are up to 11 variations per gene except for those responsible for skin, hair, eyes, and eyebrow colours.

This means that some genes will develop as the baby adults and matures. Novatars will exhibit the signs of transformation into adulthood, such as the development of sexual orientation.

If you decide to age your Novatar into an adult, you can experience its genetic development. Upon reaching adulthood, these virtual avatars will be able to pick from one of five key professions, i.e., Doctor, Blogger, Gamer, Astronaut and Developer.

Developers, in their whitepaper , have mentioned that the probability of each Novatar having the ‘no profession gene’ is 88 percent. In case the profession gene shows up, the probability of having each profession is:

Doctor - 3 percent

Blogger - 3 percent

Gamer - 1 percent

Astronaut - 1 percent

Developer - 4 percent

What can Novatars be used for?

As mentioned above, these Novatars can become your virtual identity in the metaverse and on all social media platforms.

You can use Novatars as entry passes for virtually organised events. So you can attend these events as your Novatar.

Features of the Novatar Project:

There will be no more than 25,000 Novatars in existence.

Novatars will be minted as newborn babies and begin ageing right after minting. (Starting the ageing process is user-controlled)

More genes will be developed and incorporated into the Novatar’s appearance or traits with ageing.

The unique gene pools will allow some rare Novatars to exist.

The pre-determination of a Novatar’s sexual orientation is not possible.

Novatar developers also have plans to take this a step further. The Novatars will represent you not only in virtual life but also in reality. As per the project website, there will be four events in 2022 in four big cities of the world, where your Novatar will act as an entrance ticket.

