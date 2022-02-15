Not just RBI's Rabi Sankar, these bigwigs also dislike crypto

Despite a new tax regime on income from digital virtual assets, cryptocurrencies still remain in a grey zone in terms of their legality. While some have called for greater regulation so that investors may have clarity, others have taken the opposite route and stated that a complete ban is the only option. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar is one of those individuals. Rabi Sankar heavily criticised all cryptocurrencies, saying it is not possible for any regulator to maintain a grip on these assets in a speech on February 14.

“We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to Ponzi schemes, and may be even be worse," Rabi Sankar said.

But the RBI deputy governor has not been the only open critic of cryptocurrencies. Here are some other noted figures who have no respect for cryptocurrencies.

Warren Buffet

The legendary investor had said cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they do not produce anything. “They don't reproduce, they can't mail you a check, they can't do anything, and what you hope is that somebody else comes along and pays you more money for them later on, but then that person's got the problem. In terms of value: Zero,” Buffet told CNBC.

The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway has made several comments in the past about his dislike for cryptocurrencies.

Charlie Munger

Just like his friend and associate, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway has also made several strong statements about cryptocurrencies. “I wish they had never been invented," Munger told Australian Financial Review. Munger termed the whole development as “disgusting” and contrary to the interests of civilisation.

Joseph Stiglitz

The American economist and Nobel Prize winner has also stated that Bitcoin would cease to be successful once it started becoming regulated by countries.

“My feeling is when you regulate it so you couldn’t engage in money laundering and all these other , there will be no demand for Bitcoin. By regulating the abuses, you are going to regulate it out of existence. It exists because of the abuses,” he told Bloomberg in January.

Peter Schiff

The CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc is a vehement critic of most cryptocurrencies.

“The only cryptocurrencies that would make sense would be legitimate cryptocurrencies. Just like I don’t like fiat paper currency, that is paper currency backed by real money, I don’t like fiat digital currency. But, if you have a digital currency that’s backed by gold and redeemable in gold, well then that’s fine, that’s great, I think that would work perfectly,” Schiff had said.

Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman is another Nobel laureate who has been warning against Bitcoin and other altcoins for some time. In his opinion column for The New York Times in May 2021, Krugman highlighted that Bitcoin was still not widely accepted as a transaction method -- something that is essential for any currency.

"Twelve years on, cryptocurrencies play almost no role in normal economic activity. Almost the only time we hear about them being used as a means of payment -- as opposed to speculative trading -- is in association with illegal activity," he wrote.

Nouriel Roubini

The New York-based economist and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, known also as ‘Dr Doom,’ is another foremost expert who has widely tried to push back against the rise of digital currencies.

“Look at what happened in the last month, about a month ago in April, Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time peak of $64,000. And then a few weeks later, it went down to almost $30,000 (…) Bitcoin (BTC) is not even a hedge against risk off episodes. People say it is an uncorrelated asset that does well when, say, global equities are doing poorly. That’s absolutely not true,” Roubini said in the CoinGeek Zurich conference in June 2021.

The economist said the fundamental value of Bitcoin is not zero but negative. “It is literally going back to barter, because you cannot even compare the relative price of two goods and services.”

Rich Bernstein

Rich Bernstein, one among few analysts inducted into the Institutional Investor ‘Hall of Fame,’ has said he’s not a fan of cryptocurrencies either. He said cryptos are the biggest financial bubble ever in history.