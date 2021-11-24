No crypto bill discussion in the cabinet today

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that there was no discussion in the cabinet on cryptocurrency today.

Cryptocurrency is currently the topic of discussion and many investors are looking at the ecosystem and the government’s viewpoint on this.

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman had gone prepared but it was neither listed on the agenda nor was taken up by the cabinet.

It could have been just the off-the-mark discussion. There was no discussion in the cabinet meeting, sources said.

